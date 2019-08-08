Canadian Teens Wanted for Murder Found Dead

WINNIPEG – Two Canadian teen murder suspects who led the police on a wild manhunt across thousands of miles were found dead on Wednesday.

The police said they found the Canadian teens bodies on the banks of the Nelson River in Manitoba. 5 miles from where their burned-out truck was found on July 22.

Experts speculated that Kam McLeod, 19, and Bryer Schmegelsky, 18, might have died in the wilderness from a lack of food and water.

Officials are conducting autopsies on the Canadian teens bodies to determine the causes of death, the RCMP said.

The discovery ended a 20-day saga that spanned several Canadian provinces. — Involving the military, drones, search dogs — and put much of rural Canada on high alert.

The childhood friends were charged with murder in the death of Leonard Dyck, 64, a botanist.

They were suspects in the killings of two backpackers, Chynna Deese, 24, and Lucas Fowler, 23.

The two teens were initially described as missing people when their truck was found abandoned but were later named suspects.

Here’s a Timeline of the Case: