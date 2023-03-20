Connect with us

Business

"You Are Starbucks' Future": Howard Schultz's Letter To Starbucks Leaders
Advertisement

Business

To Dodge US Sanctions, Huawei Replaced And Redesigned 13,000 Components

Business

Credit Suisse Bought for US$3 Billion by Swiss Rival UBS

Business

The Ultimate Guide To Influencer Marketing: Strategies, Best Practices, And Mistakes To Avoid

Business

Become An Amazon Seller For Only $45 With This Course Bundle

Business

Credit Suisse Endures a Tough Weekend

Business

SurveyMonkey vs. Qualtrics: Which Online Survey Tool Is Right For Your Business?

Business

This Year, Amgen Will Lay Off 450 Workers For The Second Time

Business

Ranking Of Starbucks And McDonald's Restaurants

Business

First Republic And SVB CEOs Lobbied For Weaker Financial Oversight Before Their Banks Went Under

Business Social Media

Instagram Hashtags: How To Use Them To Boost Your E-commerce Business?

Business

How USAA Will Try to Keep Your Settlement as Low As Possible

Food Business

How To Start A Successful Bubble Tea Business Plan?

Business Legal

Why Investors Are Looking Italy For A New Ground Of Investment After Acquiring An Italian Golden Visa

Business

Baskin Robbins Franchise Closes its Last 4 Locations in Thailand

Business Social Media

Social Media Trends 2023: What To Expect And How To Adapt Your Strategy?

Business

Shares Of Credit Suisse Tank After Saudi Arabia Rules Out Further Assistance

Business

Tesla's Arrival Accelerates The Nearshoring Boom In Mexico

Business Tech

Facebook Owner Meta Axes Another 10,000 Jobs Worldwide

Business

Shares Of Credit Suisse Sink After Financial Reporting Reveals 'Material Weaknesses'

Business

“You Are Starbucks’ Future”: Howard Schultz’s Letter To Starbucks Leaders

Published

4 seconds ago

on

"You Are Starbucks' Future": Howard Schultz's Letter To Starbucks Leaders

(CTN News) – Upon my departure as interim CEO of Starbucks, I leave you with this letter, written at the sunset of my last day as CEO, for you all to read on the morning of the upcoming era.

The purpose of this letter is not to give advice. It is within each of us to find out everything we need to know.

Our company is a place where we all share a sense of love and responsibility. It is with great pleasure that I entrust you all with Starbucks – I hold it in a place second only to my precious family in my heart.

In addition, Starbucks has been my life’s work all along, but it is also about the millions of partners who have proudly worn the green apron over the years, and thousands more who will do so in the future. All of our customers matter to us. We care about the communities in which our stores are located.

Like a river, our company grows and changes over time, carving out a new path and moving forward to something better, as its stewards change.

In serving our partners, I leave you all as stewards. They are the living embodiment of human connection in our company. The profound impact that our partners have on our customers has continually impressed me over the years.

From a new parent’s first outing is to introduce their baby to their favorite barista at a Starbucks, to a store where partners learned sign language to help deaf customers better, and to a widower who says that when he goes to Starbucks, someone may greet him by name for the first time all week.

On a daily basis, our partners make a positive impact on millions of lives. Ensure that they are well served.

I acknowledge the feeling of heavy responsibility for our customers, partners and communities around the world at times. In the end, you should know that you are not on your own when it comes to this responsibility.

Become acquainted with each other – you’ll find help everywhere, from the boardroom to plant partners to store managers to the newest baristas.

Our partners have been teaching me for more than 40 years. You will be able to earn your green apron every day as a result of them.

Finally, embrace the joy. There is joy all around us. We strive to build meaningful connections with our partners and customers at every opportunity. There is an unlimited capacity for joy, love, and support within Starbucks. Don’t forget that.

Now that Starbucks is in your hands, please know you have my full confidence, trust, and love. Starbucks is in good hands with you all. Starbucks needs you all – and the world needs Starbucks.

The honor and privilege of being part of Starbucks has been the gift of a lifetime for me. You will also benefit from it, I’m sure.

How many investors rejected Starbucks?

Even with this initial vote of confidence, drumming up the remaining funds proved to be a challenge; of the 242 investors Schultz approached, he was rejected 217 times.

SEE ALSO:

To Dodge US Sanctions, Huawei Replaced And Redesigned 13,000 Components

Credit Suisse Bought for US$3 Billion by Swiss Rival UBS

The Ultimate Guide To Influencer Marketing: Strategies, Best Practices, And Mistakes To Avoid
Related Topics:
Continue Reading

Find a Job

jooble

Recent News

Volunteering at Soi Dog

Learn Spanish Now

Learn Spanish


Buy FIFA Coins

cheap fifa coins