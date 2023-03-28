What Is Free Cash Flow And How To Calculate Free Cash Flow?

What is Free Cash Flow? – As a business owner or investor, you need to be aware of the financial health of the company you are running or investing in.

One important financial metric to know is free cash flow (FCF).

This article will define FCF, explain why it is important, and show you how to calculate it.

1. What is Free Cash Flow?

Free cash flow is a financial metric that measures how much cash a company generates from its operations after deducting the capital expenditures required to maintain or expand its asset base.

It indicates a company’s financial health and performance, as it shows how much cash is available to fund growth opportunities, pay dividends, reduce debt, or buy back shares.

2. Why is Free Cash Flow Important?

Free cash flow is important because it represents the amount of cash that a company has available to distribute to its shareholders, invest in new projects, pay off debt, or make acquisitions.

It also an indicator of a company’s financial health and ability to generate cash from its operations.

Investors often use FCF to evaluate the value of a company and its stock.

They may compare a company’s FCF to its market capitalization or use it to calculate valuation multiples like price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio or price-to-free cash flow (P/FCF) ratio.

3. How to Calculate Free Cash Flow

To calculate FCF, you need to subtract the capital expenditures from the company’s operating cash flow. Here’s a breakdown of the steps:

3.1 Operating Cash Flow

Operating cash flow (OCF) is the cash a company generates from its operations, including sales revenue, accounts receivable, accounts payable, and inventory.

It is calculated by subtracting the company’s operating expenses from its revenue. The formula for operating cash flow is:

Operating Cash Flow = Net Income + Depreciation and Amortization - Changes in Working Capital 3.2 Capital Expenditures Capital expenditures (CAPEX) are a company’s investments in long-term assets like property, plant, and equipment (PP&E). They represent a company’s cash on new investments and upgrades to its existing assets. To calculate CAPEX, you need to subtract the company’s ending PP&E balance from its beginning PP&E balance and add any depreciation expense. The formula for CAPEX is: Capital Expenditures = Ending PP&E - Beginning PP&E + Depreciation Expense



3.3 Free Cash Flow Formula

Once you have calculated the OCF and CAPEX, you can use the following formula to calculate FCF:

Free Cash Flow = Operating Cash Flow - Capital Expenditures