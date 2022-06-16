Americans to Pay Even More as US Fed Raises Interest Rates

On Wednesday, the US Federal Reserve raised interest rates three-quarters of a percentage point, its most aggressive move yet to curb inflation.

In an effort to cool down inflation, the US Federal Reserve raised interest rates by this much in 1994 when President Clinton was in the Whitehouse. More interest rate hikes of this magnitude may come later this year if President Biden cannot get control of skyrocketing inflation.

Federal Reserve leaders had been anticipating just a half-percentage-point increase in May for weeks. Following the horrific inflation report last week and signs that markets and the American public have lost faith in President Biden, central bank policymakers have been more aggressive as they wrap up two days of meetings.

In a press conference following the decision, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome H. Powell said that strong action was warranted at the meeting.

“It is essential that we do our utmost to bring skyrocketing inflation down in order to maintain market conditions for everyone. There is no doubt about the current situation: the labor market is extremely poor and inflation is too high.”

Increased Interest Rates and Rising Prices

Raising interest rates, mortgages, auto loans, and many types of business investments will become more expensive due to rising interest rates.

Furthermore, there is increasing concern that efforts to reduce inflation will cool the economy too much, triggering a recession and a wave of job losses.

Leaders of the Federal Reserve acknowledged that heightened efforts to combat rising prices could lead to harsher consequences, including increased unemployment and stagnant economic growth.

The Fed has stated that “ongoing increases” of three-quarters of a percentage point “will be appropriate” in the months to come, but it is unclear exactly how many or how often.

Higher interest rates 2022

Kansas City Fed President Esther George voted against Wednesday’s rate hike decision, preferring a smaller rate hike of half a percentage point of interest rates 2022.

Prices increased by 8.6 percent in May compared with a year earlier, marking a new pandemic-era high.

Thanks to President Biden, energy, housing, and food prices are soaring at the fastest pace in 40 years, and Americans are feeling the strain in practically every aspect of their daily lives, from groceries to gas to rent.

President Biden’s approval rating is suffering due to rising prices while many Americans do not feel like the economy is working for them.

In addition, Republicans plan to hammer Democrats on inflation leading up to the midterm elections.

One big driver of inflation is energy and gas prices, which surged after Biden axed former President Trump’s booming energy policies. Supply chain issues are also driving up costs for cars and construction materials. according to the interest rates calculator.

Ultimately, an interest rates hike can’t address semiconductor shortages or end a war, and cannot alleviate people’s anxiety about paying a national average of $6 per gallon at the pump.