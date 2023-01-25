UAE’s Hotdesk Expands In Europe By buying Spain’s YADO

(CTN News) – A global on-demand workspace booking platform, Hotdesk, has acquired the coworking app YADO from Spain in order to expand its reach across the continent as part of its expansion plans across Europe, as part of its plans to expand across the continent.

Among a number of key announcements planned for 2023, this deal is part of Hotdesk’s larger strategy of expanding its presence in the western part of the country.

This strategy is associated with a number of other strategic initiatives.

Furthermore, with the acquisition, the Dubai-based company will be able to expand its presence across a wide range of key markets around the world, expanding its ability to offer its users hyperlocal experiences that are tailored to their specific needs as a result of the acquisition.

Hotdesk registered 15 bookings during its first months of operation. In the past year since it was founded, it has grown to more than 10,000 bookings a month.

Founded in Barcelona in 2019, the Barcelona-born app has operated its business since 2019, representing more than 100 co-working spaces across Spain in some of the country’s most populated cities, including Barcelona, Madrid, Valencia, Seville, Granada, Malaga, and Bilbao.

Mohammed Khaled, Co-Founder and CEO of Hotdesk, stated that: “The coworking scene and hybrid work adoption in Spain are strong, with a variety of young professionals adopting these concepts, ranging from freelancers and creatives to small businesses.”

Added to this, Khaled said, “Together, we will be focusing on integrating hyper-local Spanish DNA into our game.

As we continue to expand globally, we will be paying close attention to the potential growth opportunities in both Spain and other Spanish-speaking markets as we continue to expand globally.”

A quote from Anna and Cris, the Co-Founders of YADO, indicates: “Working remotely is the future, and this is an exciting time to join forces with a global company like Hotdesk in order to help expand our reach across Europe in particular.”

According to the co-founders, the market has flipped on its head over the last few years, and now more than ever there is a need for flexible working options in the workplace.

