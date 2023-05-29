Connect with us

Business

Turkey's Lira Sinks To Near Record Lows As Erdogan Wins Re-Election
Advertisement

Business

Amazon Defers Campus Hire Offer Letters Until Next Year

Business

FHA Streamline Refinance: Criteria, Process & Documents You Need To Apply

Business Tech

Asana vs. Monday: Choosing The Right Project Management Tool For Your Business

Business

10 Must-Have Tools For Every Social Media Content Creator

Business How To

How To Discover Your Niche As A Content Creator: Effective SEO Strategies

Tech Business

The Benefits of Liquidity Aggregation

Business

The Power of Gamification: Revolutionizing User Engagement and Business Success

Tech Business

How To Create Stunning Marketing Posters And Graphics With PosterMyWall

Business

How Memorial Day Had A History Of Contentious Interpretations

Business

Why is Product Packaging Now Part of The Marketing?

Business

Lenders Walking the Ethical Tightrope of Money Lending

Business

Aldi Shoppers Go Crazy Over a £16 Dupe Of Malfy's Premium Pink Gin

Business

EnBW Sells 1.1 Billion Dollars Worth Of TransnetBW Minority Stake

Business

Best Marketing Techniques On The World Wide Web

Business

Top Remote Work Tools: Boosting Productivity And Collaboration In the Digital Era

Business

Freelance Digital Marketing: Advantages, Essential Skills & Effective Strategies

Business Tech

TikTok Marketing: Leveraging The Power Of Short-Form Video Content

Business

WL or Turnkey Solutions - Which One Is Better?

Business

The Power of Personalization: Customizing Your Direct Marketing to Boost Engagement

Business

Turkey’s Lira Sinks To Near Record Lows As Erdogan Wins Re-Election

Published

24 seconds ago

on

Turkey's Lira Sinks To Near Record Lows As Erdogan Wins Re-Election

(CTN News) – During Monday’s session, the Turkish lira plummeted as incumbent President Recep Tayyip Erdogan secured victory in the 2023 election, extending his rule into a third decade in power.

Earlier in the session, the currency slipped to 20 to the dollar as of Monday morning at 4 a.m. London time, after earlier in the session it had slipped to a level of 20 to the dollar.

We have a pretty pessimistic view of the Turkish Lira as a result of Erdogan retaining power after the election, Wells Fargo’s Emerging Markets Economist and FX Strategist Brendan McKenna told CNBC’s “Squawk Box Asia” earlier this year.

According to McKenna, the lira will reach a new record low of 23 against the dollar by the end of the second quarter, and then reach 25 as early as next year.

During the last five years, the value of the currency has declined by about 77% against the dollar. In his opinion, Turkey’s unorthodox monetary and economic policy frameworks are likely to remain in place for the foreseeable future.

As for monetary policy, Turkey’s Lira monetary policy focuses more on growth and export competition than it does on taming inflation, and Erdogan supports the unconventional view that raising interest rates leads to inflation because it increases a country’s ability to export.

The current setup is just not sustainable, according to Timothy Ash, Senior EM Sovereign Strategist at BlueBay Asset Management, in an e-mail interview.

As a result of limited foreign exchange reserves and massively negative real interest rates, the pressure on the Turkish Lira is high,” Ash added.

It is expected that the Istanbul stock exchange will open at 7 a.m. on the London time zone.

As McKenna pointed out, the outlook for the Turkish economy and markets is very bleak.

There was a silver lining to be found in the whole scenario as the Turkish Lira central bank was able to secure currency reserve swap lines with countries in the Middle East and China, according to the expert.

In the case if they are able to continue drawing on those lines and possibly extend and enhance those reserve currency lines, then maybe there will be some support in the FX intervention of the central bank,” he added.

SEE ALSO:

Amazon Defers Campus Hire Offer Letters Until Next Year

Asana vs. Monday: Choosing The Right Project Management Tool For Your Business

FHA Streamline Refinance: Criteria, Process & Documents You Need To Apply
Related Topics:
Continue Reading

ADVERTISEMENT

ดูบอล and ผลบอลสด

Get a Free Bonus

แทงบอล

Recent News

Volunteering at Soi Dog

Buy FIFA Coins

cheap fifa coins

Find a Job

Jooble jobs