Business

TSMC Production Secured By Downgrading AI Chip Designs
Business

Business

Business

Business

Business

Business

Business Legal

Business

Business

Business

Business

Business

Business

Business

Business

Business

Business

Business

Business

Business

AlishbaW

Published

24 seconds ago

on

TSMC
(Credit: NurPhoto/Contributor via Getty Images)

(CTN News) – U.S. sanctions on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC) have led several Chinese chip manufacturers to build weaker processors in order to maintain access to TSMC’s manufacturing facilities.

Washington restricts exports of NVIDIA processors and semiconductor manufacturing equipment to prevent China’s military from developing artificial intelligence and supercomputing. These constraints prevent TSMC and other overseas chipmakers from taking orders to fabricate them.

Sources say the latest U.S. export controls, implemented in October, have shown how limited China’s advanced semiconductor production capacity is and how dependent Chinese AI chip design companies are on TSMC, the world’s largest chip contract manufacturer.

China’s chip industry is sensitive, thus the four people, one of whom has firsthand information, declined to be identified. Two sources said MetaX and Enflame, two of the biggest Chinese AI chip makers, submitted downgraded processor designs to TSMC in late 2023 to comply with U.S. rules.

TSMC used to tout its processors as similar to Nvidia.

The two individuals said Shanghai-based MetaX developed the C280, an inferior product. The company also reported that it could not deliver its most advanced GPU, the C500, in China earlier this year. Reuters did not receive a response from MetaX, founded in 2020 by former AMD.O executives.

Shanghai-based Enflame, founded in 2018, did not reply to a request for comment. It raised $2.7 billion last year with Tencent’s backing. TSMC said it works with clients to comply with relevant authorities but would not comment on individual customers.

MetaX and Enflame are little giants,” fledgling enterprises chosen by Chinese government for their potential in vital fields. This qualifies them for state aid.

MetaX received government money last month to develop a homegrown high-level AI training processor. Additionally, the company is participating in many Chinese R&D and fab projects. Enflame provides chips to state-owned firms and works with many municipal governments.

In December, U.S. business CEO Jensen Huang claimed that China has 50 AI chip companies competing with Nvidia, including Huawei. Some of those companies cannot find abroad foundries due to U.S. export prohibitions. Their production procedures are much more sophisticated.

The production issues experienced by Chinese AI chip startups should aid Huawei, which is gaining ground on Nvidia in China. The U.S. manufacturer had to create weaker chips for the Chinese market due to export limitations.

SMIC ACCESS

Due to US tech tensions, TSMC invests heavily in semiconductors.

Last month, the government launched the third China Integrated Circuit Industry Investment Fund, which will fund the industry with $48 billion. Since 2014, nearly $100 billion has been funded.

Separate municipal government funds and tax cuts and low-interest loans have also helped the sector.

Despite China having 44 foundries, two insiders said only Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp (SMIC) can produce substantial amounts of extremely advanced GPUs. They also claimed that Huawei had exclusive access to SMIC’s production capacity until recently. Huawei did not respond because U.S. restrictions prevented it from producing semiconductors abroad in 2020. Washington claims the company threatens U.S. national security, but the company denies it.

Three of the four individuals say SMIC has agreed to limit its production capacity to Chinese AI chip companies that Washington has sanctioned and banned from foreign manufacture this year.

State-sponsored Cambricon was one. According to reports, the company has been struggling financially since U.S. sanctions in late 2022 over concerns that it could supply AI chip technology to the Chinese military.

Cambricon, which told analysts last year of product supply limitations, did not respond to a request for comment. In reaction to U.S. sanctions, China has accused the US of generalizing national security and using state authority to crack down on Chinese firms.

Avatar of AlishbaW

Alishba Waris is an independent journalist working for CTN News. She brings a wealth of experience and a keen eye for detail to her reporting. With a knack for uncovering the truth, Waris isn't afraid to ask tough questions and hold those in power accountable. Her writing is clear, concise, and cuts through the noise, delivering the facts readers need to stay informed. Waris's dedication to ethical journalism shines through in her hard-hitting yet fair coverage of important issues.

