TSMC Begins 2nm Pre-Production, Targets Mass Production In 2025:

(CTN News) – According to a Taiwan-based news outlet, Economic Daily News, leading chip manufacturer TSMC started pre-production operations on its 2nm process on Monday, according to the company’s website.

There has been rumours circulating that the chip maker will be using a sophisticated AI system to increase energy efficiency and speed up the efficiency process.

It is anticipated that Apple and Nvidia will be among the first batch of clients for the Taiwan-headquartered company’s 2nm production, putting significant pressure on its competitors such as Samsung as a result.

As a response to the report, TSMC did not comment on specific details, but stated that 2nm technology development is going well and that the company intends to reach mass production by the end of 2025.

What matters: With TSMC’s plan to move to 2nm, it could face direct competition from Samsung in the future.

In addition, Samsung announced last year that they expect to have 3nm chips in mass production by 2025 after beating TSMC in the race to be the first chip manufacturer to widely use 3nm processes.

It is estimated that TSMC is going to begin producing hundreds of chips using 2nm technology this year, which will be the precursor to mass production in 2025, according to the report.

In the first phase of engineering, a 2nm production base will be established at TSMC’s Fab 20 at Hsinchu Science Park, and a second phase of engineering will be conducted at Taichung Science Park, covering a total of six phases.

According to the Economic Daily News, TSMC has already begun dispatching engineers to the Hsinchu Science and Industrial Park in Taiwan for the development of the 2nm process, creating a team of over 1,000 research and development employees to work on the process.

It is anticipated that by the end of the year, TSMC will have set up a small trial-production line at its Hsinchu headquarters, with a target of producing 1,000 2-nm chip pieces by the end of the year.

At its 2023 North America Technology Symposium on April 26, TSMC provided an overview of its latest developments, including those related to 3nm and 2nm technology, at the company’s latest technology showcase.

TSMC says that the 2nm process will be the first process node at the company to utilize gate-all-around (GAA) transistors, which are nanosheet transistors that are expected to boost performance, energy efficiency, and transistor density.

According to the company, this will offer an increase in speed by up to 15% over 3nm at the same power consumption level, as well as a 30% reduction in power consumption at the same pace as 3nm.

The CEO of Nvidia, Jensen Huang, said previously at GTC 2023 that TSMC is planning to put into 2nm trial production this June the AI system that Nvidia, TSMC and other partners have been working on with Nvidia.

It is estimated that the computation time of the system will be 1/40th of the computation time of its predecessors.

