Truckers in Thailand Threaten Nationwide Strike Over Diesel Prices

Road haulage trucker have upped their tariffs by an average of 9% and are now threatening to go on strike if Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin’s government does not cap diesel prices at 30 baht/litre.

Mr. Apichart Prairungruang, president of the Land Transport Association of Thailand, stated that they and their members have had to adjust their charges to cover rising operational costs, after four petitions addressed to Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin seeking to cap diesel at 30 baht/litre were ignored.

He recognised that the freight charge rise will raise local market prices and have a direct impact on Thai exports, making them more expensive in global markets.

He stated that the government may either cap diesel at 30 baht/litre or provide some type of subsidy to haulage companies to safeguard them from diesel price increases, which are projected to grow higher from the present 33 baht/litre.

Diesel Prices Rising

Apichart further stated that if the government does not respond to their requests for assistance by July 3rd, truckers around the country will cease regular operations and hundreds of trucks will descend on Bangkok in protest.

According to Apichart, diesel prices in Thailand have recently risen significantly, affecting a variety of sectors, including transportation and agriculture. Many individuals and businesses are feeling the strain as rising fuel costs cut into their finances.

This increase is due in part to higher global oil prices and local tax modifications. The government has proposed subsidies to alleviate the burden, but they only provide a temporary solution.

Consumers and organisations alike are increasingly seeking for long-term solutions, such as fuel-efficient vehicles or alternative energy sources. High diesel prices are forcing everyone to reconsider their fuel consumption.

Tollway Fare Increase

Meanwhile, Don Muang Tollway’s CEO, Sombath Phanichewa, has announced that tolls on the elevated motorway will increase by Bt5-10 on December 22 in accordance with the company’s concession contract with the Highways Department.

Tolls can be changed by 5-10 baht every five years under the contract, which expires on September 12, 2034.

From December 22, the new toll for four-wheel vehicles will increase by 10 baht, from 80 to 90. For larger cars, the toll will rise by 10 baht, to 120 baht for a trip from Din Daeng to Don Mueang.

From Don Mueang to the National Memorial, the cost rises by 5 baht, to Bt35 for four-wheel vehicles and Bt50 for bigger ones.

Source: Thai PBS