TotalEnergies’ French Refineries Are Shut Down By Strike – Union

(CTN News) _ A strike has prevented refined products from leaving three of TotalEnergies’ (TTEF.PA) refineries and one fuel storage depot in France, a union official told Reuters on Tuesday.

According to Thierry Defresne, CGT union delegate, TotalEnergies’ 240,000 barrel per day (bpd) Gonfreville oil refinery, the 119,000 barrel per day (bpd) Feyzin oil refinery, and the La Mede biorefinery are not producing any product.

Transport of products from the Cote d’Opale fuel storage depots near Dunkirk has also been halted, according to Defresne.

As a result of the strike, TotalEnergies has taken the necessary logistical measures to be able to supply its service station network and its customers normally.

According to Defresne, TotalEnergies’ workers are striking across all its platforms except for the Donges refinery, which produces 230,000 barrels per day.

The French union CGT TotalEnergies is planning to strike until the 29th of September.

As a result of the recent strike action, French refining has been further damaged by outages and walkouts at other oil refineries.