Top 5 Branded Marquees and Printed Gazebos to Complement Different Types of Business Requirements

Pop-up Gazebos and marquees are versatile products which can be used for various outdoor and other business events. High-quality materials and advancements in craftsmanship have made these products durable, easy to use and attractive; thereby expanding the popularity and use of printed gazebos and marquees amongst all businesses irrespective of the scale.

One of the biggest advantages of using these pop-up shades for business is the availability of customization services. Custom-printed gazebos and printed marquees are long-lasting promotional products which can be creatively incorporated in your marketing strategy.

However, if you wish to use them long-term, it is important that you invest in a branded gazebo. Premium brands offer reasonable packages for customizations of printed gazebos. They also manufacture accessories which can be added to your custom-printed marquee – if and when you need to change your promotional content. With branded marquees, it is also easier to find extensions or same products if you wish to expand the one that you’re already using.

These products are available in different sizes, features and specifications. The intended purpose and frequency of use usually determines which type of printed gazebo will suit your business requirement. Given the large number of options available in the market for printed marquees and gazebos, it can become quite confusing for you to choose and purchase a product that fits the bill.

Therefore, we have devised a handy guide which lists top five branded marquee ranges along with the corresponding set of specifications that you must look for in any good product. The five ranges of products are categorized on the basis of the level of utility and endurance starting from light use models all the way to ones for heavy duty commercial use.

So read ahead to find out what we suggest and make a choice which suits your requirements best.

Top 5 Branded Gazebos with Specifications for Business Events’ Presentation

Specifications of Recreational Range Frame Material Steel Connectors Nylon Profile Hexagonal Truss Bars Large rounded truss bars of steel for lateral support Height 3 – 3.5m Weight (depending on size) 25 – 50kgs (inclusive of frame and roof) Size Availability 3x3m, 3×4.5m, 3x6m Custom-size gazebos available Canopy Fabric (Preferably) 500D PVC Coated Polyester 600D PU Coated Polyester Other features to look for Commercial steel foot plates, adjustable height and carry bag Customization Available for both frame and roof

1. Recreational Range –



These are primarily used for personal recreational use

Moreover, they are also suitable for small business purposes that require relatively lighter equipment

They are cheaper as compared to other ranges and have less warranty coverage

They are most appropriate as informational kiosks and market stalls for small businesses

They provide decent weather coverage. However, they might require extra accessories like weight bags for further support.

2. Business Range –



Specifications of Business Range Frame Material Aluminium (preferably marine grade) Connectors Aluminium (with stainless steel bolts for fastening) Profile Hexagonal Truss Bars Reinforced truss bars with ribbed profile Height 3 – 3.5m Weight (depending on size) 20 – 55kgs (inclusive of frame and roof) Size Availability 1.5×1.5m, 2.4×2.4m, 3x3m, 3×4.5m, 3x6m Custom-size gazebos also available Canopy Fabric (Preferably) 500D PVC Coated Polyester 600D PU Coated Polyester Other features to look for Commercial grade steel foot plates, height adjustment mechanism and carry bag Customization Available only for roof fabric

As the name suggests, business range is designed keeping in mind the specific requirements for commercial activities

It can cater to the needs of small to large-scale businesses

The smaller sizes of these shades are best if portability is a priority for you while choosing a branded marquee for business

for business They are good for all types of businesses especially those on the beach or other windy areas

They provide good weather coverage but it’s better to opt for extra leg weights for more stability.

3. Commercial Grade Range –



Specifications of Commercial Grade Range Frame Material Aluminium (preferably marine grade) Connectors Aluminium Profile Hexagonal Truss Bars Oversized heavy duty aluminium truss bars Height 3 – 4.25m Weight (depending on size) 45 – 120kgs (inclusive of frame and roof) Size Availability 3x3m, 3×4.5m, 3x6m, 4x4m, 4x6m, 4x8m, 5x5m, 6x6m Custom-size gazebos available on order Canopy Fabric (Preferably) 500D PVC Coated Polyester 600D PU Coated Polyester 580GSM PVC Other features to look for Heavy duty steel foot plates, automatic roof tensioning mechanism and carry bag Customization Available only for roof fabric

Pop-up Gazebos and branded marquees in the commercial grade range are heavy duty and designed for their strength, endurance and durability

in the commercial grade range are heavy duty and designed for their strength, endurance and durability They can be used for all types of businesses but are mostly suitable for large-scale events

This range is most versatile in terms of sizes of the products offering around 8 (and sometimes more) sizes from small to large in standard category

They are highly recommended for large-scale events for sports or automobile companies and even weddings

They provide excellent weather coverage. You can also opt for a model with wheels if you are looking for a portable custom printed gazebo.

4. Professional Heavy Duty Range –

Specifications of Professional Range Frame Material Aluminium (preferably marine grade) Connectors Reinforced aluminium Profile Advanced Truss Bars V-shaped aluminium truss bars with advanced technology Height 3 – 3.5m Weight (depending on size) 35 – 65kgs (inclusive of frame and roof) + weight of extensions Size Availability 3x3m, 3×4.5m, 3x6m Custom-size gazebos are available Canopy Fabric (Preferably) 500D PVC Coated Polyester 600D PU Coated Polyester 580GSM PVC Other features to look for Commercial grade steel foot plates, aluminium extensions and accessories like keder walls, side-walls and carry bag Customization Available for roof and all accessories

Professional range of heavy duty branded gazebos are the most technologically advanced and innovative designs in the instant pop-up category

are the most technologically advanced and innovative designs in the instant pop-up category They come in a limited range of standard sizes but are useful for all – small, medium and large businesses

The availability of extendable half-walls and full side-walls is one of the most versatile feature of this range. The accessories provide great space to create attractive counters

Hence, they are particularly good for businesses that need to display products at exhibitions or tradeshows. Along with promotional flags and printed banners, the professional range is the first choice for most exhibitors.

They have remarkable performance and endurance in all weather conditions.

5. Super Heavy Duty Range –



Specifications of Classic Super Heavy Duty Range Frame Material Aluminium Connectors Aluminium Profile Square Truss Bars Heavy duty reinforced truss bars Height 3 – 3.5m Weight (depending on size) 35 – 65kgs (inclusive of frame and roof) Size Availability 3x3m, 3×4.5m, 3x6m Custom-size gazebos also available in this category Canopy Fabric (Preferably) 500D PVC Coated Polyester 600D PU Coated Polyester 580GSM PVC Other features to look for Commercial steel foot plates, center pole spring for roof tensioning and carry bag Customization Available for both frame and roof

Super heavy duty is a classic range known for its unchallenged strength and reliability. This is usually the most popular range for business requirements, making it a flagship product for many brands of printed marquees

They are used across industries by small to large business enterprises

Standard sizes are limited but large custom-size gazebos are also available. However, the larger sizes tend to be heavier and weight must be considered before purchase

These are usually the most robust models in any range and are useful for all commercial purposes

They also perform extraordinarily well under different weather conditions.

Conclusion

We hope that the description listed above has given you a good idea about the different ranges of products. For those who are searching for unusual sizes, we have also verified and mentioned the availability of custom-size gazebos above. Once you have decided on the size of your branded marquee, you can simply tally the specifications listed here with those of the products displayed on the brand website and choose accordingly.

However, do remember that apart from the size and type of printed gazebo, it is also important to look for other features like UV protection, fire retardant and waterproofing qualities in the products.

Considering that you are purchasing a product that affects your business outlook, it is always better to practice due diligence, especially if you are getting a personalized custom-printed gazebo. We advise opting for brands that offer free mock-up of custom-printed marquee design as well as customization packages with other products like promotional banners, flags and pull-up banners. It is also better to speak to a manufacturer and double-check if everything is in order before you shoot through to the final purchase.

Rest assured that this information will make the whole process much easier for you. We are also confident that it will guide you to choose a product that fulfils all your business requirements.

So wait no more – decide, customize, pay and receive your delivery.

And you will always be ready for presenting your business at all events creatively!

