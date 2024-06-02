The Ticketmaster Hack May Affect More Than 500 Million People

(CTN News) – A statement from the company that owns Ticketmaster has revealed it is investigating whether there has been a possible data breach within the company.

It has been reported that a group of hackers has claimed to have obtained the personal information of 560 million Ticketmaster customers, as claimed by the hackers. In light of the fact that the hackers had been successful in obtaining the material, allegations were made.

On May 20, Live Nation, the business that controls Ticketmaster, filed a complaint with the Securities and Exchange Commission alleging that there was unauthorised activity within a third-party cloud database environment that contained company data. The complaint was the product of the business that controls Ticketmaster, Live Nation Inc.

This means that Live Nation Inc. owns Ticketmaster in its entirety.

The hacker collective known as ShinyHunters made the revelation that it had gotten thirteen terabytes of user data from Ticketmaster after a week had gone after the hacking incident. These facts included not just names, addresses, and phone numbers, but also information on orders and credit card details.

In addition, these details included information about the customers. Hack Read said that the information was being sold by the hackers on the dark web for a price of half a million dollars. The information was apparently being sold by the hackers.

In a statement released on Friday, the firm Live Nation declared that there was no evidence to suggest that the data breach had a “material impact” on the commercial operations of the company. It was in response to statements that were made by the firm that this statement was made.

The company has also suggested that it is making an attempt to decrease the risk that its clients are exposed to, and that it has informed them of the problem. In addition, the company has stated that it acknowledges the concern.

Live Nation executives stated that they are notifying regulatory authorities and users regarding unauthorized access to their personal information. “We have also notified regulatory authorities.” “This has been reported to the appropriate authorities.”

In response to the request for feedback that was made by National Public Radio (NPR), Ticketmaster did not provide a fast response.

According to the allegations, ShinyHunters started selling stolen data from more than sixty different companies in the United States and around the world at the beginning of the year 2020. A representative from the Department of Justice provided us with this information.

The government published a statement in January 2023 that claimed, “The victims include a variety of companies within the technology industry, including an international stock trading company, an apparel company, and a nutrition and fitness company.” The statement was made public. The government has issued a statement regarding the matter. “Millions of customer records were stolen.”

Ticketmaster is also dealing with legal troubles.

Cyberattacks occur at a time when these types of issues are happening at the same time as the cyberattack. In a federal complaint filed against Live Nation on May 23, the United States Department of Justice, thirty other state and district attorneys general, and the United States Attorney General filed a complaint against Live Nation.

The legal action that was taken against Live Nation was targeted at the company. According to the charges that have been made in the case, Live Nation is being accused of establishing a monopoly on the prices of tickets to live events.

Not only does the case have the potential to bring about a total revolution in the live entertainment sector, but it also has the potential to bring about a shift in the costs and expenses that are associated with live events on a widespread scale.

