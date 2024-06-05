The Magic of Compounding: How Small Investments Can Lead to Big Returns

Compounding refers to the effect of earning returns on accumulating principal and previously earned returns. While the concept is simple, compounding can lead to exponential growth in wealth over long periods. Even small, regular investments in mutual funds can grow significantly through the power of compounding.

The concept of compounding

Compounding occurs when the returns earned on an investment are reinvested to generate more returns. For example, if Rs. 10,000 is invested at 10% annual interest, it will grow to Rs. 11,000 after one year. In the second year, the Rs. 11,000 principal will earn interest, leading to a corpus of Rs. 12,100. The earnings accumulate year after year, accelerating growth.

Compounding leads to exponential returns over long periods. Albert Einstein called compound interest the ‘eighth wonder of the world’, underscoring its powerful wealth-building capacity.

The impact of time

One of the key takeaways from compounding is that time is your best friend when it comes to investment growth. The earlier you start investing, the more time your funds have to compound and grow.

For instance, investing Rs. 10,000 per year from age 25 to 35 (10 years) and then stopping would lead to a corpus of over Rs. 17 lakhs by age 60, assuming 10% annual returns. But starting the same investments from age 35 to 60 (25 years) would amass over Rs. 83 lakhs by age 60.

Harnessing compounding via SIPs

One of the most effective ways to utilize compounding is by mutual fund investments through Systematic Investment Plans (SIPs). SIPs allow you to invest small, regular amounts that get invested across market cycles.

The power of compounding accelerates SIP returns over time. For example, investing just Rs. 5,000 monthly in an equity fund earning 12% annual returns could lead to a corpus of over Rs. 1.75 crores in 20 years! The key is consistency and persistence, since compounding requires time. Investors who start SIPs early and continue diligently over long periods can grow significant wealth.

Managing volatility through diversification

Equity investments necessary to earn high returns also bring volatility. But diversification across assets can help manage volatility. Investors should hold equity, debt and gold funds in proportions suitable to their risk appetite and goals.

As goals come closer, switching from equity to debt funds helps protect corpus from market swings. This helps avoid the risk of short-term declines eroding long-term gains.

Conclusion

Compounding can create enormous wealth from small, regular investments into mutual funds over long timeframes. Starting early, diversifying across assets, maintaining discipline and giving time for returns to compound are key to harnessing this powerful wealth-creation mechanism. Use a compound interest calculator and plan your investment so that compounding can help multiply the corpus targeted for any financial goal.

