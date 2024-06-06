The Bitcoin Price Today Is Below $70k Amid a Rate Cut

(CTN News) – Following the breakout of a trading trough that had persisted for more than two months, bitcoin experienced a slight decrease on Thursday, but remained stable once the trough was broken.

This transpired as a result of terrible economic statistics that occurred in the United States, which fueled the hope that the Federal Reserve may lower interest rates. Bitcoin’s price has decreased by 0.5% over the previous twenty-four hours, reaching $70,834.5 as of 01:30 Eastern Time (05:30 GMT).

This was the price at which bitcoin traded.

Since the middle of March, the token had been experiencing a negative trend; however, this week, it was able to gain stability after breaking out of a trading range of $60,000 to $70,000. This brought an end to the downward trend that it had been experiencing.

The inflows into exchange-traded funds (ETFs) are skyrocketing, and Bitcoin is getting closer and closer to reaching record highs.

During the month of March, the cryptocurrency that was the most widely traded in the world was around three thousand dollars away from achieving a new high. The weakening of the dollar was a consequence of the fact that traders were pricing in the possibility of interest rate reduction being implemented by the Federal Reserve.

Inflows of funds of the cryptocurrency that are traded on spot exchanges in the United States had a rise this week, bringing the total amount of inflows for the year to date to over $15 billion. This brings the entire amount of funds that have been inflows to over $15 billion.

Additionally, throughout the month of May, spot Bitcoin exchange-traded funds (ETFs) saw inflows for four weeks in a row when they were trading.

During the course of this year, the launch of spot Bitcoin exchange-traded funds (ETFs) in the markets of the United States was an essential source of support for the cryptocurrency.

Bitcoin had reached a new all-time high due to institutional inflows.

This tendency seems to be picking up speed once more, particularly in light of the fact that interest rates in the United States have declined, which provides a climate that is more hospitable for investment in cryptocurrency markets. Therefore, this trend appears to be gaining momentum once more.

Currently, alternative cryptocurrencies are in a state of flux, with rate reductions being the primary focus.

Ether, the second-most valuable cryptocurrency in the world, experienced a 1.6% boost to $3,850.43 due to excitement surrounding a spot Ether exchange-traded fund (ETF). This increase allowed Ether to remain close to its previous two-month highs.

After granting authorization to major U.S. exchanges in May to offer spot exchange-traded funds (ETFs), the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is now intending to engage with fund managers regarding the approval of the products.

Even though alternative cryptocurrencies were volatile this week, the ETFs managed to maintain their gains thanks to the SEC’s approval. This was due to traders increasing wagers on a rate cut in September. This was as a consequence of a plethora of unfavorable economic data from Bitcoin United States.

When it comes to memecoins, SHIB and DOGE each had a decrease of 0.4%, while SOL, ADA, and XRP experienced a loss that ranged from 0.2% to 0.6%.

Both the Bank of Canada’s decision to cut interest rates on Wednesday and the European Central Bank’s anticipated decision to lower interest rates on Thursday, which is generally anticipated, contributed to a rise in confidence in the potential of lower interest rates. Both events occurred on Wednesday.

