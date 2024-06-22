Thailand to Amend Condominium Act to Allow 75% Foreign Ownership

The Cabinet has tasked Thailand’s Interior Ministry with amending the Condominium Act to increase the foreign ownership limit in a development from 49% to 75%, as well as amending the Land Act to allow foreigners to lease land in Thailand for 99 years, up from 50.

Interior Minister Anutin Charnvirakul said on Friday that there isn’t much need to modify the Land Act because the current law already permits foreigners to lease land for 50 years, with the possibility to extend by another 50 years.

He believes that the Land Act should be modified to assure international investors that they can use land in Thailand for up to 99 years under a single lease arrangement, making investment secure and valuable.

Anutin further highlighted that, while foreigners will be permitted to own up to 75% of the units in a condominium complex, their voting rights in the development’s administration will be unchanged, with Thais maintaining control.

The revision to the Condominium Act should result in more foreigners purchasing units, as there is now an oversupply, particularly of low and moderately priced apartments, according to the interior minister, who also claims that Thailand and the Thai people will benefit from the two amendments.

New Townhouse sales plummet

New sales of townhouses in Bangkok plummeted in the first quarter of 2024 to a 12-year low, nearing levels following the severe floods of 2011, largely attributed to weak demand in the middle to lower-end segments.

Mr. Somboon Wasinchutchawal, acting chief executive of residential developer Frasers Property Home (Thailand), stated that the company has not launched any new townhouse projects in the 3-5 million baht bracket in over a year.

“The townhouse market has hit rock bottom as demand remains very weak,” according to him. “This affects townhouses priced 5-7 million baht because of the sluggish economy and high interest rates.”

According to Prasert Taedullayasatit, chief executive of property business at SET-listed Ananda Development, new sales of townhouses in Greater Bangkok in the preceding quarter were the lowest since Q3 2012.

“The number and value of townhouses sold in the first quarter this year were close to levels in the fourth quarter of 2011 and the first quarter of 2012, following the great floods that hit Greater Bangkok,” said Mr. Singh.

According to Mr Prasert, the number of townhouses sold in the first quarter of 2024 was 3,732 units worth 12.2 billion baht, a decrease of 26% and 58% from the same period last year.

Source: Thai PBS