Thailand Minimum Wage 2025: New Rates By Province and Start Date

Thailand set new rates for the Thailand minimum wage 2025 by province. Most changes started on 1 January 2025. Bangkok moved to 400 baht on 1 July 2025. The top rate in 2025 is 400 baht per day in the EEC provinces (Chonburi, Rayong, Chachoengsao), Phuket, Koh Samui district, and Bangkok from 1 July.

The wage applies to full-time, part-time, and workers on probation. Overtime uses the new base rates in each province. Employers must update payroll, job ads, and contracts to match the correct provincial rate. This update covers factories, retail, hospitality, and office roles.

This brief starts with what changed, when it began, who is covered, and what to do next. It is designed for workers, job seekers, SMEs, HR, and payroll teams that need fast, clear guidance on compliance and costs. It also flags where Bangkok and the EEC differ from other provinces. Video overview: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=I72t_FrqD54

What Is the Thailand Minimum Wage in 2025?



Thailand’s minimum wage for 2025 ranges from 337 to 400 baht per day, depending on the province. Most changes took effect on 1 January 2025. Bangkok reached 400 baht on 1 July 2025, following the Ministry of Labour’s midyear adjustment. The top rate applies in the Eastern Economic Corridor and key tourism areas.

For context and verification, see the Ministry of Labour’s July notice on the updated groups at 400 baht per day, and a legal summary confirming the national range of 337 to 400 baht per day. Reference: Starting July 1, the Ministry of Labour will revise the minimum wage and New minimum daily wage rates in Thailand for 2025.

How Thailand sets the minimum wage

Thailand sets the minimum wage through a two-tier process. Provincial wage subcommittees assess local data, including cost of living, prices, labour demand, and productivity. They submit proposals to the National Wage Committee.

The National Wage Committee reviews the submissions, consolidates recommendations, and agrees on the final schedule of rates by province. The Ministry of Labour issues the official notification. Final rates only take effect after publication in the Royal Gazette, which gives legal force and the start date.

Sources: Ministry of Labour and the Royal Gazette.

Quick snapshot: where rates are highest and lowest

The highest rate in 2025 is 400 baht per day in the EEC provinces, Chonburi, Rayong, and Chachoengsao, and in major tourism hubs, Phuket and the Koh Samui district.

Bangkok also reached 400 baht per day on July 1, 2025, under the Ministry of Labour’s midyear adjustment. At the other end, several southern border provinces, including Narathiwat, Pattani, and Yala, remain at 337 baht per day. A legal update confirms the national range of 337 to 400 baht per day in 2025, with no changes beyond July 1, 2025 (DLA Piper).

Note: Hotels and entertainment venues have a nationwide minimum of 400 baht per day in 2025.

When Does the New Minimum Wage Take Effect?

Most new rates under the Thailand minimum wage 2025 took effect on 1 January 2025, after the official notice was issued and published—a second change applied from 1 July 2025, covering Bangkok and certain businesses nationwide. Employers should anchor payroll updates to these two dates.

National rollout timeline

The 2025 wage update followed a two-step start. Use the timeline below to align payroll and contract changes.

January 1, 2025: New provincial rates began across most of Thailand after publication in the Royal Gazette.

July 1, 2025: Bangkok moved to 400 baht per day. Hotels and entertainment venues nationwide aligned to 400 baht per day. The Ministry of Labour confirmed the July effective date and groups impacted.

For confirmation, see the Ministry of Labour’s July announcement on the 400 baht groups and start date, and a legal summary that the national range remains 337 to 400 baht per day in 2025—sources: Ministry of Labour July notice, DLA Piper update.

Quick reference: effective dates

The table helps payroll teams verify the correct start date in 2025.

Area or sector Daily rate range in 2025 Effective date Most provinces 337–400 baht Jan 1, 2025 Eastern Economic Corridor (EEC) group Up to 400 baht Jan 1, 2025 Phuket and the Koh Samui district 400 baht Jan 1, 2025 Bangkok 400 baht Jul 1, 2025 Hotels and entertainment venues 400 baht nationwide Jul 1, 2025

Note: The exact daily rate depends on the province, except where the sector rule sets 400 baht nationwide.

How is the legal effect triggered?

Wage changes are binding only after publication. The Ministry of Labour issues the notice, and then it is published in the Royal Gazette. The effective date stated in the notice controls the start. Payroll updates should follow the date in that notice, not earlier internal drafts or news reports.

No grace period for compliance

There is no grace period once the effective date arrives. Employers must pay the new rate for all work performed on and after the start date in each location. If payroll runs later in the month, the new rate still applies from the effective date. Any shortfall must be corrected on the next pay run.

Example: A Bangkok shop paying 370 baht per day in June must pay 400 baht for work on or after 1 July 2025. If the July payroll was processed early, adjust in the next cycle to cover the difference.

What this means for workers and employers

Aligning to the correct date avoids back pay claims and administrative penalties. Use the dates above as the baseline.

Workers: Check your pay slip for the workdays that fall after the change. The rate should match the new provincial or sector rule on those days.

Employers: Update timekeeping systems to trigger the new base rate on the effective date. Apply the new daily rate to overtime, night work, and holiday pay from that day forward.

For a broader summary of who is affected and how the July 1 shift was framed, see the Ministry’s overview of the midyear adjustment at Starting July 1: Ministry of Labour revises minimum wage.

Who Is Covered and Who Is Exempt?



Coverage under the Thailand minimum wage 2025 depends on whether a person is an employee performing work under an employment contract. The rule applies across sectors and contract types, including full-time, part-time, and probation. Some gray areas exist for student programs, training-only schemes, and payments like service charges and tips.

The sections below explain common scenarios. The focus is on practical checks that payroll and HR can apply before the next pay run. Use the official notice and any Ministry of Labour guidance to confirm edge cases.

Students, interns, and trainees

If a person is hired to perform work, the minimum wage applies. This includes interns and trainees who are on an employment contract and assigned regular duties or shifts. If the arrangement is pure training or education without an employment contract, the minimum may not apply. The key test is whether the person is rendering work for the employer’s benefit under direction and control.

Check the paperwork first. Look at the contract type, duties, shift schedules, and whether output is required. If the intern or trainee clocks hours, follows rosters, and delivers work, treat them as employees for wage purposes. A legal summary confirms the 2025 daily range of 337 to 400 baht by province, which is the baseline for eligible workers under Thai law, see DLA Piper’s update on 2025 rates.

Note: Include links to the relevant Ministry of Labour notification and the Royal Gazette publication when finalizing policy or contracts.

Service charge, tips, and allowances

Minimum wage must be met by base pay for hours worked. Service charge and tips are generally paid on top, not used to offset the base rate. Do not count customer tips or discretionary service charges to reduce daily pay unless an official rule clearly allows it for your sector and location.

Example: A restaurant in Bangkok pays 380 baht per day, and the average service charge adds 60 baht. This does not meet the Bangkok minimum of 400 baht in 2025. The base must rise to 400 baht, then the service charge is added on top. Allowances tied to expenses, such as transport or meals, are also not a replacement for base pay. For context on current provincial rates and employer obligations, see this legal brief on the 2025 increase across all provinces. Thailand increases the minimum wage across all provinces.

This approach keeps payroll clear, reduces disputes, and aligns with the standard practice for Thailand’s minimum wage 2025 compliance.

Overtime, Part-Time, and Probation: How It Works in 2025

Overtime, part-time, and probation all use the same base: the daily provincial rate under Thailand’s minimum wage 2025. Employers convert the daily rate to an hourly rate, then apply the correct multiplier to overtime, holiday work, and Premium shifts.

The standard example uses an 8-hour day. Overtime is commonly paid at 1.5 times the hourly rate for hours beyond the normal day. The new provincial rate is the baseline for every contract type. Pay systems should update the base first, then apply multipliers. For a clear overview of hours and caps, see this summary of Thailand working hours and overtime rules.

Hourly conversion examples

Below are quick conversions based on an 8-hour day. Each line shows the hourly rate and the 1.5x overtime rate used for regular OT.

Daily rate Hours per day Base hourly rate OT hourly rate at 1.5x 400 baht 8 50.00 baht 75.00 baht 357 baht 8 44.63 baht 66.94 baht 345 baht 8 43.13 baht 64.69 baht

Apply the provincial daily rate that matches the work location.

Keep rounding consistent in payroll, for example, to two decimal places.

Overtime multipliers apply on top of the hourly base derived from the daily minimum.

Public holidays and weekend work

Working on weekly holidays and public holidays often triggers higher pay. Employers typically pay a Premium rate for hours worked on these days, such as double time on public holidays. Some sectors also provide a guaranteed paid day off. Policies can differ by company, but they must not fall below legal rules.

Example: At 400 baht per day, the base is 50 baht per hour. If holiday work is paid at double time, the rate is 100 baht per hour for holiday hours. An 8-hour holiday shift would pay 800 baht. Confirm the applicable Premium in the current labour regulations and in your company policy. For a practical guide to holiday schedules and pay examples, see this overview of Thailand’s public holidays 2025.

What Employers Must Do Now (Payroll and Compliance)

Payroll must reflect the correct provincial rate on the exact start date. Systems need clean conversions, accurate multipliers, and precise documentation. The baseline for Thailand’s minimum wage 2025 is 337 to 400 baht per day by province, with Bangkok at 400 baht from 1 July 2025.

Key steps help reduce errors and back pay risk. A legal summary confirms the national range and timelines, see New minimum daily wage rates in Thailand for 2025.

Map work locations to provincial rates. Tag every employee to the correct province in HRIS and timekeeping.

Update base rates first. Recalculate hourly rates and overtime multipliers after the base changes.

Align contracts and job ads. Daily rates in offers and postings must reflect the local minimum.

Apply the rate from the legal effective date. No grace period applies; shortfalls require correction.

Set controls for multi-site teams. Use location-based pay rules for staff who rotate across provinces.

Separate base pay from extras. Service charge, tips, and allowances should sit on top of the minimum.

Lock rounding rules. Keep two-decimal rounding consistent for hourly and overtime calculations.

Record changes. Store rate tables, payroll proofs, and communication logs for audits.

Communicate with staff. Provide a clear notice with the new rate, start date, and impact on overtime.

Review vendors and contractors. Ensure labour providers meet the same provincial minimums.

For payroll operations that involve foreign staff and mixed sectors, a practical overview is available at Payroll for foreign employees in Thailand.

Monthly pay estimates for budgeting

Budget planning often needs a monthly view. The figures below convert daily minimums to a rough monthly baseline using 26 workdays. Actual months vary by schedule, weekly rest, and public holidays.

400 baht x 26 workdays ≈ = 10,400 baht per month

357 baht x 26 workdays ≈ 9,282 baht per month

These are starting points before overtime, holiday premiums, allowances, service charge, social security, and tax. Companies with rotating shifts or compressed weeks should build scenarios that reflect real rosters.

Example approach to planning:

Set the base using the provincial daily rate.

Project 26 workdays for a baseline, then layer sector-specific holiday policies.

Add overtime based on historical averages, such as 10 to 20 hours per month.

Add fixed allowances and expected variable pay, such as service charge in hospitality.

A clear monthly view helps price contracts, set headcount plans, and avoid surprise costs during peak periods. It also supports clean audits when rate changes occur midyear in one or more locations under the Thailand minimum wage 2025.

Worker Rights: How to Check and Report Issues

Workers have a right to the correct provincial rate under the Thailand minimum wage 2025. Pay must match the legal daily rate from the effective date in that location. Over time, public holidays and weekly holidays must use the updated base.

Keep records that prove work performed and pay received. Typical documents include pay slips, time sheets, rosters, bank statements, and chat confirmations of shifts. Clear records help resolve disputes quickly.

If a shortfall appears, raise it internally first through HR or payroll. If the issue is not fixed, file a complaint with the Ministry of Labour. The Ministry accepts reports online and in person. Guidance and filing options are available at the official Ministry of Labour complaint page. For a plain-language overview of rights to complain under the Labour Protection Act, see this summary of Thai labour law and employee rights.

Typical red flags include:

Base pay below the provincial daily rate after the start date.

Overtime paid on the old rate, not the updated one.

Public holiday or weekly holiday pay is missing or miscalculated.

Tips or service charges are used to offset base pay.

Resulting actions may include back pay, administrative orders, and penalties. The outcome depends on the inspection and the documentation provided.

Simple paycheck steps

Use this quick checklist to confirm compliance based on the Thailand minimum wage 2025. Keep a calculator handy and note the work location.

Confirm the province Identify the actual work location for each shift. The provincial rate applies where the work was performed. Confirm the effective date.e Check the date on the pay slip against the legal start date for that province or sector. Bangkok moved to 400 baht on July 1, 2025. Convert daily to hourly Use hourly = daily rate ÷ hours in a standard day . Many payrolls use 8 hours per day.

. Many payrolls use 8 hours per day. Example: 400 baht per day ÷ 8 hours = 50 baht per hour. Multiply and review premiums. Multiply the hourly rate by hours worked in the period. Then review overtime and holiday lines using the correct multipliers.

Example: At 50 baht per hour, regular OT at 1.5x is 75 baht per hour. An 8-hour public holiday shift at 2x pays 800 baht.

Helpful tips:

Keep rounding consistently, for example, to two decimals.

Separate base pay from service charge and tips in the pay slip.

Store monthly summaries to spot underpayments across pay cycles.

When reporting a suspected violation, include:

Pay slips for the period in question.

Time records, rosters, or clock-in logs.

Contract or offer letter showing hours or shifts.

Any written replies from HR or management.

If internal resolution fails, submit a case to the Ministry of Labour with these documents attached. In complex disputes or dismissals tied to wage complaints, a brief labour litigation in Thailand outlines the following steps, including formal proceedings.

FAQs: Students, Service Charge, Public Holidays, Penalties

Clarity on edge cases avoids payroll errors and disputes. This FAQ addresses common questions from workers, SMEs, and HR teams on Thailand’s minimum wage 2025, with short examples and plain rules for day-to-day use.

Students and interns

Students, interns, and trainees are covered if they are employees performing work. The key test is whether the person works under the employer’s direction and delivers output.

If the intern follows rosters, clocks hours, and has duties, pay at least the provincial daily rate.

If the program is observation or training only, without an employment contract, the minimum may not apply.

Part-time schedules still use the local daily rate to derive hourly pay.

Example:

An intern in Bangkok works 4 hours per day on a roster. Use the Bangkok daily minimum of 400 baht to calculate an hourly base. If the standard day is 8 hours, the hourly base is 50 baht. Pay 200 baht for the 4-hour shift, plus any overtime or premiums if applicable.

Quick checks:

Contract type and scope of work.

Shift control and duty lists.

Time records or output targets.

Service charge, tips, and allowances

Thailand minimum wage 2025 must be met by base pay. Extras sit on top unless a formal rule states otherwise.

Tips belong to the worker and do not offset the minimum wage.

Service charge distribution is a separate item. Do not count it toward the base unless a lawful policy applies, documented in writing.

Allowances for meals, travel, or uniforms are not a substitute for base pay.

Example:

A resort pays 380 baht base per day in a 400 baht province and adds a variable service charge. This is short. Raise base pay to 400 baht, then add service charge and top tips.

Good practice:

Separate lines on pay slips for base, service charge, tips, and allowances.

Keep a clear policy for service charge pooling and distribution.

Public holidays and weekly holidays

Holiday rules link to the updated base rate in each province. Policies can vary by company and sector, but must not fall below legal requirements.

Public holidays are paid days for eligible employees under standard schedules.

If staff work on a public holiday, pay a Premium rate, often double time, or provide a paid substitute day off as the policy allows.

Weekly holidays and rest days also follow Premium rules when work is performed.

Example:

At a 400 baht daily rate and an 8-hour day, the base hourly rate is 50 baht. If holiday work is paid at 2x, the holiday hour pays 100 baht. An 8-hour holiday shift pays 800 baht.

Tips for payroll:

Tag holiday hours separately in the timekeeping system.

Use the current provincial rate when calculating holiday and overtime premiums.

Penalties and complaints

Pay below the legal minimum can lead to orders to repay, fines, and, in severe cases, criminal penalties.

Underpayment exposes employers to inspections, back pay, and administrative fines.

Penalties for failing to meet the minimum wage can include fines up to 100,000 baht and imprisonment up to 6 months, depending on the offence and outcome of the case.

Workers can file complaints with the labour office if underpayment is not corrected.

Simple steps to prevent risk:

Update base rates on the exact effective date for each location.

Recalculate overtime, public holiday pay, and weekly holiday pay using the new base.

Keep proof: rate tables, pay slips, time sheets, and change logs.

Example documentation for a complaint:

Pay slips showing the shortfall period.

Clock-in records and rosters.

Contracts, policy memos, or HR emails confirming rates.

Key takeaway:

Always meet the local daily minimum by base pay. Apply premiums on top. This keeps payroll clean and reduces exposure to penalties under the Thailand minimum wage 2025.

Sources and Last Updated

This section lists the sources used to verify Thailand’s minimum wage 2025, the review cadence, and how readers can track future changes. Rates are confirmed against legal notices and reliable legal briefings. Update timestamps reflect the latest official moves that affect payroll and compliance.

Primary legal sources used

Official wage changes in Thailand take legal effect after publication in the Royal Gazette. Provincial rates are set by the National Wage Committee and issued by the Ministry of Labour. This article tracks those notices and records the effective dates that control payroll.

Core checks:

Legal notices that set rates and start dates

Provincial groupings and sector-wide rules

Royal Gazette publication date before enforcement

Secondary confirmations and analysis

To improve clarity for payroll and HR teams, coverage is cross-checked with current legal briefings and market trackers. These sources summarize changes and help validate that no further revisions were made after July.

These briefings are used to confirm the national 337 to 400 baht range in 2025, Bangkok’s move to 400 baht from July 1, and that no additional midyear provincial changes occurred.

Update policy and cadence.

This page is reviewed when any of the following happens:

The Ministry of Labour issues a new wage notification

The Royal Gazette publishes a wage schedule with a new effective date

Reputable legal briefings confirm a change in rates, coverage, or timing

Editorial standards:

Use exact effective dates for payroll guidance

Separate base wage rules from service charge and tips

Flag any province or sector that differs from the national pattern

How to cite sources in payroll documents

When updating contracts, job ads, or SOPs, cite both the legal notice and a plain-language summary. This reduces disputes and speeds audits.

Recommended approach:

Reference the official government notice and the effective date

Attach a summary from a recognized legal source for context, such as DLA Piper’s 2025 rate summary.

Keep a copy of the rate table used for payroll conversions

Version history and checkpoints

Use these checkpoints to align payroll and communication. Future updates will be added to this table if new legal notices appear.

Revision checkpoint What changed Status for 2025 Jan 1, 2025 New provincial daily rates took effect Active Jul 1, 2025 Bangkok to 400 baht, hotels and entertainment at 400 nationwide Active Oct 2025 review No new provincial changes after July Confirmed by current legal briefings

Last updated: October 2025. This section will be updated if the Ministry of Labour issues new wage notifications or if the Royal Gazette publishes further changes affecting the Thailand minimum wage 2025.

Conclusion

Thailand’s minimum wage for 2025 is set, with most provinces updated on January 1, and Bangkok at 400 baht from July 1. Part-time and probationary staff are covered, and overtime must use the new provincial base rate. This protects pay for workers and sets a clear baseline for employers.

Workers should confirm the rate for their province, learn how overtime is calculated, and keep pay slips and time records. Employers should audit pay against location, fix gaps immediately, update contracts and job ads, and lock documentation for audits. Budget for the full year using the updated base, then layer in overtime, allowances, and holiday pay.

The key is clean payroll, correct dates, and separation of base pay from extras. Use consistent rounding and apply the same method across teams. Keep an eye on the next Ministry of Labour notice.

Use the calculator to check your pay, and download the PDF table for a quick reference by province. Review Sources for official Royal Gazette and Ministry of Labour links. This guide supports compliance and clarity for workers, SMEs, HR, and payroll teams across Thailand.

