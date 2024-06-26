Thailand’s Lawmakers Backs Away from 40 Baht Hotel Room Levy Fee

Thailand’s Government on Tuesday agreed to back away from a 40 baht hotel room levy and extend the fee exemption for hotel operators for a period of two years, from July 1, 2024 to June 30, 2026, to reduce the expenses of hoteliers affected by the pandemic.

According to Karom Polpornklang, deputy spokesman for the Prime Minister’s Office, the cabinet approved in principle the draft law to exempt fees for hotel business operations.

The two-year fee exemption for hotel operators proposed by the Interior Ministry is expected to help those affected by the pandemic.

“This fee exemption will result in a loss of 27.1 million baht per year in state revenue, based on 677,493 hotel rooms this year,” said Mr Karom. “The exemption should help ease the burden for hotel operators still unable to recover from the pandemic slowdown.”

Thailand welcomed 14.8 million foreign visitors during the first five months this year, a 38% jump year-on-year. These visitors generated more than 700 billion baht in revenue.

The government is targeting 36.7 million foreign visitors this year, which is expected to boost GDP by 0.12 percentage points. Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin said he wants to drive Thailand’s tourism industry forward because it can propel the economy.

The push involves improving the quality of the industry’s employees as part of the “Ignite Thailand” vision adopted as a development agenda initiated by the premier.

“Ignite Thailand” vision pushes for second-tier tourist provinces

On June 13th, Prime Minister Srettha urged governors of 55 second-tier tourist provinces and Thai tourism bodies to expand infrastructure and tourism offerings, as well as investigate ways to position Thailand as a tourism hub in accordance with the government’s “Ignite Thailand” goal.

During a recent conference attended by 55 province governors, executives from the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT), and officials from allied private bodies, Prime Minister Srettha laid out his strategy to strengthen the Thai economy in the second half of this year.

Mr. Anutin Charnvirakul, Deputy Prime Minister and Interior Minister; Mr. Suriya Juangroongruangkit, Deputy Prime Minister and Transport Minister; Mr. Sermsak Pongpanit, Tourism and Sports Minister; and Mr. Prommin Lertsuridej, Secretary General to the Prime Minister, were also present at the meeting.

As part of the overarching “Ignite Thailand” vision, the Prime Minister restated a policy to enhance travel links between well-established and second-tier tourist attractions in order to disseminate the advantages of tourism throughout the country.

He stated that the government prioritized the promotion of 55 second-tier tourist provinces, as well as the readiness of each destination in terms of attractions, accommodation, transportation infrastructure, local identity, culinary experiences, and five must-do activities: Eat local food, See local culture, Seek unseen attractions, Buy local arts and crafts, and Beat local sports.

The Prime Minister emphasized that cooperation from the public and private sectors was crucial to develop and enhance the capability of the 55 provinces under such policies as, development of transport infrastructure and tourist facilities, development of new attractions and tourism offerings, supporting local businesses through tax incentives, training and upskilling tourism workers, improvement of safety standards, promotion of responsible and sustainable tourism, and ma In addition, the government intends to designate many provinces for UNESCO World Heritage designation.

There are 55 second-tier tourism provinces:

In the north (16 provinces): Chiang Rai, Kamphaeng Phet, Lampang, Lamphun, Mae Hong Son, Nan, Nakhon Sawan, Phayao, Phetchabun, Phichit, Phitsanulok, Phrae, Sukhothai, Tak, Uthai Thani, and Uttaradit.

In the Northeast (18 provinces): Amnat Charoen, Bueng Kan, Buri Ram, Chaiyaphum, Kalasin, Loei, Maha Sarakham, Mudahan, Nakhon Phanom, Nong Bua Lamphu, Nong Khai, Roi Et, Sakon Nakhon, Si Sa Ket, Surin, Ubon Ratchathani, Udon Thani, and Yasothon.

The Central Region includes seven provinces: Ang Thong, Chai Nat, Lop Buri, Ratchaburi, Sing Buri, Samut Songkhram, and Suphan Buri.

In the east (five provinces): Chanthaburi, Nakhon Nayok, Prachin Buri, Sa Kaeo, and Trat

Chumphon, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Narathiwat, Pattani, Phatthalung, Ranong, Satun, Yala, and Trang are the nine southern provinces.

The vision aims to establish Thailand as a regional tourism hub.

Source: TAT, Bangkok Post