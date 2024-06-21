Connect with us

Business Finance

Thailand Eyes Joining BRICS at October Summit in Russia
Advertisement

Business

India's Financial Watchdog Fines Binance, a Crypto Exchange, $2.25 Million

Business Shopping

China's Rich Dumping Luxury Brand Name Items Over Luxury Shame

News Business News Asia

High Speed Train Between Thailand and China Gets One Step Closer

Business

Best-Kept Secrets for Sealing Business Deals

Business

ISS Supports Four BlackRock Funds Nominated by Boaz Weinstein

Business

Amazon's AWS To Open New Infrastructure Region In Taiwan

Business

The Binance Exchange Now Offers Notcoin And Dogwifhat Trading Pairs

Business

UBS Impact Investing Boss Leaves After Credit Suisse Merger

Business

Shoppers Are Rushing To Target To Grab Their 2-Tiered Wooden Lazy Susan

Business

5 Ways to Build an Active Online Presence

Business

Building the Future: How Smart Contracts Fuel Next-Gen Blockchain Apps?

Business

One97 Communications, Paytm's Parent Company, Lays Off Employees

Business

JetBlue Announcing 3 New Flights From MacArthur Airport To Florida

Business

Bitcoin Dips Under $67,000 As Investors Wait For Fed Decision

Business

Atos Falls 12% After Choosing a Rescue Deal, Dilution is Massive

Business

Southwest Airlines' CEO Has Been Ousted By a $1.9 Billion Investment Firm

Business

Uber's Court Defeat Will Not Affect California's Gig Law

Business

Amazon Expert – No Longer an Option but a Must

Business

Bank of America Announces Financial Reporting Dates For 2025

Business

Thailand Eyes Joining BRICS at October Summit in Russia

Published

2 hours ago

on

BRICS Thailand
Thailand Eyes BRICS: File Image

Thailand hopes to become a member of the BRICS group of emerging economies at the organisation’s next summit in Russia in October, a foreign ministry official said Thursday.

The Southeast Asian nation submitted a formal request to join at a BRICS ministerial meeting a week ago, foreign ministry spokesperson Nikorndej Balankura said.

“We hope to receive positive feedback and be accepted as BRICS member as soon as the next summit to be held in Russia,” he said.

The BRICS group originally consisted of Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa. The acronym is derived from those countries’ names.

Last year the group began expanding membership, looking to challenge a Western-dominated world order, with Saudi Arabia, Iran, Ethiopia, Egypt, Argentina and the United Arab Emirates joining and more than 40 countries expressing interest.

Thailand is also looking to join the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), after being invited by the Paris-based group to open accession discussions.

“We are putting together an accession roadmap, conditions and timeframe in line with OECD instruments,” said Nikorndej, adding there was no set timeline for joining the group.

“Starting the membership application now will be beneficial. It will help attract foreign investment, generate income and improve people’s quality of life.”

About BRICS

BRICS is a group of emerging economies that includes Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa. These countries came together to foster economic cooperation and mutual growth. They aim to challenge the dominance of Western economies like that of the United States and the European Union.

BRICS nations focus on creating a more balanced global economic order. They work on issues like trade, investment, and development. The group has also set up its own financial institutions like the New Development Bank to fund projects in member countries.

This helps reduce their reliance on Western-dominated financial systems. BRICS meetings serve as a platform for discussing shared challenges and opportunities. The group’s influence has grown over the years, making it a key player in global economic discussions.

With their large populations and significant resources, BRICS countries hold a lot of sway in international affairs. They are not just economic powerhouses but also aim to influence global policy. The collaboration among these nations highlights the shift in global power dynamics, offering a counterbalance to Western influence.

Source: Reuters

People Also Reading:

Overtourism in Thailand Causing a Rise in Street Beggars

Thailand Looks to Sustainable Practices to Combat Overtourism
Related Topics:

The CTNNews editorial team comprises seasoned journalists and writers dedicated to delivering accurate, timely news coverage. They possess a deep understanding of current events, ensuring insightful analysis. With their expertise, the team crafts compelling stories that resonate with readers, keeping them informed on global happenings.

Continue Reading