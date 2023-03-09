Connect with us

Business

Tesla Steering Wheels Detach From 2 Moving Vehicles, According To U.S. Regulators
Advertisement

Learning Business

Learning Management Systems (LMS): Features, Benefits, And Choosing The Right One For Your Business

Business

What is SWOT Analysis and How to Use it?

Business

Hybrid Work Productivity: 4 Key Metrics You Should Track

Business Cryptocurrency News

Thailand's Lawmakers Offer 2023 Tax Break for Digital Tokens

Business

Marketing Plan Examples: Tips and Strategies For Building An Effective Marketing Plan

Business Legal

Tips for Female Investors to Build a Successful Real Estate Investing Portfolio

Business

Stock Market Forecast for Next 5 Years

Business

Benefits Of Migrating Your E-Commerce Enterprise to SFCC

Business News Regional News

Thailand's 14.9 Trillion Baht Household Debt is a Ticking Time Bomb

Business Learning

Green is the New Black- Why Kraft Box Packaging is Making Noise

Business

Digital Marketing Strategy: How To Create An Effective One?

Business

Norstrat: A Powerful Business Strategy For Long-Term Success

Business

Southwest Airlines Is Making 11 Big Changes, And Passengers Should Be Delighted

News Asia Business

China Targets A 5% Economic Growth Rate For This Year

Business

Pinterest Statistics for Business: Boost Your Marketing Strategy

Business

Tesla Could Start Making Cars In Mexico, Says Governor

Business

Volkswagen's New Bizarre Vehicle Will Cost $2 Billion

Business

The Complete Guide to Content Marketing for Small Businesses

Business

Blackstone Defaults On $562M European Office Bond

Business

Tesla Steering Wheels Detach From 2 Moving Vehicles, According To U.S. Regulators

Published

15 seconds ago

on

Tesla Steering Wheels Detach From 2 Moving Vehicles, According To U.S. Regulators

(CTN News) – Tesla has been placed under investigation by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration following two complaints that the steering wheels detached while people were driving their 2023 Model Y vehicles while the steering wheels were still attached.

Approximately 120,000 vehicles have been evaluated so far, according to an agency filing, which summarizes the preliminary results.

Tesla’s stock closed down 3% on Wednesday, according to Bloomberg.

In both instances, the vehicle mileage of the vehicles was low at the time of the incidents.

In both cases, NHTSA reported that the steering wheel and steering column were not attached to each other properly when the vehicles were delivered to their owners.

According to the agency, the investigation will focus on determining the “scope, frequency, and manufacturing processes associated with this condition,” according to the press release.

In response to requests for comment, Tesla did not immediately respond.

A driver filed a complaint with the NHTSA on Jan. 29, claiming that he had purchased his Model Y on Jan. 24 and that the steering wheel fell off while he was driving it with his family to Woodbridge, New Jersey, on Jan. 29.

A tweet he included with his complaint states that he was “lucky” that there was no car behind him and that he was able to pull onto the divider due to no car behind him.

In a follow-up tweet, the driver stated that he had lost trust in Tesla and did not feel safe driving his car home as a result of the incident.

On Feb. 23, the driver said he had received a call from the Tesla dealership apologizing for the mistake, and he shared a picture of the replacement Model Y that had been provided to him.

The investigation into Tesla is only the start of the NHTSA’s efforts to determine whether a vehicle recall should be demanded.

SEE ALSO:

Learning Management Systems (LMS): Features, Benefits, And Choosing The Right One For Your Business

What is SWOT Analysis and How to Use it?

Hybrid Work Productivity: 4 Key Metrics You Should Track
Related Topics:
Continue Reading