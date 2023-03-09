Tesla Steering Wheels Detach From 2 Moving Vehicles, According To U.S. Regulators

(CTN News) – Tesla has been placed under investigation by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration following two complaints that the steering wheels detached while people were driving their 2023 Model Y vehicles while the steering wheels were still attached.

Approximately 120,000 vehicles have been evaluated so far, according to an agency filing, which summarizes the preliminary results.

Tesla’s stock closed down 3% on Wednesday, according to Bloomberg.

In both instances, the vehicle mileage of the vehicles was low at the time of the incidents.

In both cases, NHTSA reported that the steering wheel and steering column were not attached to each other properly when the vehicles were delivered to their owners.

According to the agency, the investigation will focus on determining the “scope, frequency, and manufacturing processes associated with this condition,” according to the press release.

In response to requests for comment, Tesla did not immediately respond.

A driver filed a complaint with the NHTSA on Jan. 29, claiming that he had purchased his Model Y on Jan. 24 and that the steering wheel fell off while he was driving it with his family to Woodbridge, New Jersey, on Jan. 29.

A tweet he included with his complaint states that he was “lucky” that there was no car behind him and that he was able to pull onto the divider due to no car behind him.

In a follow-up tweet, the driver stated that he had lost trust in Tesla and did not feel safe driving his car home as a result of the incident.

On Feb. 23, the driver said he had received a call from the Tesla dealership apologizing for the mistake, and he shared a picture of the replacement Model Y that had been provided to him.

The investigation into Tesla is only the start of the NHTSA’s efforts to determine whether a vehicle recall should be demanded.

