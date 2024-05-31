Connect with us

Business

Stock Market Today: U.S. Stocks See Mixed Performance as Tech Giants Stumble
Advertisement

Business

WeWork To Emerge from Bankruptcy With Reduced Debt And Streamlined Operations

Business

Shares Of SentinelOne Fall By Over 7% As Q1 Earnings Disappoint

Business

Paramount To Be Taken Over By Red Bird Group And Skydance

Business

Boeing Unveils Manufacturing Quality and Safety Improvement Plan

Business

The Dollar Tree Is Acquiring Nearly 200 Recently Closed 99 Cents Only Stores

Business

UBS's Wealth Management Leadership Is Reshaped By A Board Shake-Up

Business

Binance Platform Will Support Mina (MINA) Upgrade And Fork.

Business

Salesforce's Revenue Miss Since 2006 Sends The Company Plunging 21%

Business

Stock Market Today: Asian Markets Retreat As U.S. Stocks Falter Amid Rising Bond Yields

Business

Thailand's Manufacturing Sector Surges: First Growth in 19 Months

Business

Growth At American Airlines Is Cut Due To a Backfired Sales Strategy

Business

ConocoPhillips To Buy Marathon Oil For $17 Billion All-Stock Deal

Business

ConocoPhillips To Acquire Marathon Oil In $22.5 Billion Deal

Business

Former FTX Executive Ryan Salame Sentenced To Over 7 Years

Business

Verizon Offers 30% Off YouTube Premium, Adds Peacock Streaming Service

Business

Chevron Deal Approved By HESS Shareholders Amid Dispute With Exxon Over Guyana

Business

MicroStrategy's Bitcoin Play Pays Off For Medical Tech Stock Semler Scientific

Business

Twitch Viewing Figures Fall 7% Month-on-Month in April 2024

Business

Credit Suisse Makes History At The Asian Investment Conference

Business

Stock Market Today: U.S. Stocks See Mixed Performance as Tech Giants Stumble

Avatar of Arsi Mughal

Published

4 hours ago

on

Stock market today 1 1

Stock Market Today: On Thursday, most U.S. stocks experienced a rise, but indexes faced stumbling blocks due to significant drops in some influential technology giants. Salesforce, in particular, witnessed its worst trading day in nearly two decades, contributing to the market’s decline.

The S&P 500 retreated 0.6%, losing 31.47 points to close at 5,235.48, despite a majority of stocks within the index and across Wall Street posting gains. Similarly, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.9%, shedding 330.06 points to settle at 38,111.48.

The Nasdaq composite dropped 1.1%, declining by 183.50 points to end the session at 16,737.08.

Salesforce, a leading provider of customer management solutions, experienced a staggering 19.7% decline in its stock value after reporting weaker revenue for the latest quarter than analysts had anticipated.

The company also provided revenue forecasts for both the current quarter and fiscal year that fell short of Wall Street’s expectations.

Kohl’s, another significant player, plummeted even further by 22.9% following a surprising loss in the latest quarter, contrary to analysts’ projections. The retail giant attributed the loss to decreased sales, particularly in clearance items, prompting a downward revision of its sales forecasts for the year.

Nvidia, despite surpassing analysts’ expectations in its latest profit report, experienced a 3.8% decline, marking its first drop since its significant surge of over 20% following the report last week. The chip company’s decline weighed heavily on the S&P 500.

download 3 1 1

Stock Market Today: Positive Earnings Reports

Amidst these setbacks, several companies reported better-than-expected profits, providing some support to the market. Best Buy’s stock rose by 13.4% despite falling short on revenue last quarter, while Foot Locker saw a 15% increase following a similar positive profit report.

The bond market also played a role, with easing Treasury yields offering relief to investors after concerns about tepid demand for Treasury bonds earlier in the week. Reports indicating a slightly weaker-than-expected U.S. economy further contributed to the decline in yields.

The upcoming monthly update on inflation from the U.S. government, scheduled for Friday, is anticipated to heavily influence market sentiment. Until then, earnings reports from various companies, particularly in the tech sector, are expected to drive market movements.

However, not all tech-related companies faced negative market reactions. C3.ai and HP saw significant gains after surpassing profit and revenue expectations in their respective latest quarters.

Outside of the U.S., European indexes rose modestly, contrasting with struggles in Asian markets. As the market awaits further economic indicators and earnings reports, investors remain vigilant amidst the mixed performance of U.S. stocks.
Related Topics:
Avatar of Arsi Mughal

Arsi Mughal is a staff writer at CTN News, delivering insightful and engaging content on a wide range of topics. With a knack for clear and concise writing, he crafts articles that resonate with readers. Arsi's pieces are well-researched, informative, and presented in a straightforward manner, making complex subjects accessible to a broad audience. His writing style strikes the perfect balance between professionalism and casual approachability, ensuring an enjoyable reading experience.

Continue Reading

CTN News App

CTN News App

Recent News

BUY FC 24 COINS

compras monedas fc 24

Advertise here

Volunteering at Soi Dog

Find a Job

Jooble jobs

Free ibomma Movies

https://www.ibommas-movie.com

ibomma , movierulz and ibomma telugu movies