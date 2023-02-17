Connect with us

Business

Shopify Stock Rally Is Stifled By Weak Revenue Forecasts For 2023
Advertisement

Business

DocuSign Lays Off 10% Of Its Workforce, Or 700 People

Tech Business

Elon Musk Aims To Find New Twitter CEO By The End Of The Year

Business

Top 3 Best Installment Loan Sites For Securing Funding With Bad Credit in 2023

Business

What is a Travel Management Company and How Can It Help Your Business?

Automotive Business News

Shoichiro Toyoda, Who Built Toyota Into A Global Automaker, Died At 97

Automotive Business

Toyota Plans To Develop An Advanced EV By 2026

News Business

Dubai Plans To Launch Flying Taxi Service By 2026 At 4 Stations

Business

Co-op UK Launches PayPal-Based Digital Payment Option

Business

Are You Running a Small Business? Follow These 3 Hacks to Grow Your Business

News Business

Russia Cuts Oil Production Over Western Price Caps

Automotive Business

Honda Reports Growth In Profit Despite Chip Shortages

Business

10 Tips to Power up Your Sales with the Salesforce Platform

Automotive Business

Toyota's Net Profit Falls Amid Record Sales With Rising Costs

Business

Say Goodbye to Amazon: How to Sell Your Business and Start Fresh

News Business

Bank Of Canada To Reveal First Glimpse Into Interest Rate Policy Deliberations

News Business News Asia

Japan's Current Account Surplus Dropped To 8-Year Low In 2022

Business

Tesla Prepares Its Investor Day Plan For March 1

Business

Powerball Jackpot Wins $754.6m In Washington State

Business

Major Business Trends For 2023

Business

Shopify Stock Rally Is Stifled By Weak Revenue Forecasts For 2023

Published

5 seconds ago

on

Shopify Stock Rally Is Stifled By Weak Revenue Forecasts For 2023

(CTN News) – E-commerce company Shopify Stock (SHOP) reported earnings and revenue for the fourth quarter that exceeded analyst expectations.

As a result, Shopify stock plummeted Thursday after the company’s revenue forecast for the March quarter fell short of analyst expectations.

After the market closes on Wednesday, the company reports its earnings for the December quarter.

As of December 31, Shopify, a Canadian company, earned 7 cents per share on an adjusted basis, down 50% from a year earlier. Additionally, Shopify reported a 26% increase in revenue to $1.7 billion.

Analysts expected Shopify’s earnings report to reveal a loss of 1 cent on revenue of $1.65 billion. The company earned 14 cents per share on revenue of $1.38 billion a year earlier.

In morning trades today, Shopify stock fell 14.1% to 45.87. Shares rose 6.5% on Wednesday.

‘High Teens’ Revenue Growth for Shopify Stock

The company forecasts revenue growth in the “high teens” for the first quarter of 2023, compared to analysts’ predictions of over 20%.

According to Jefferies analyst Samad Samana, the revenue guide implies that Q1 gross merchandise volume will be lower than expected. “Management noted that the uncertain macroeconomic environment had been factored into the outlook.”

As Paul Treiber noted in his note at RBC Capital, guidance implies a return to negative EPS (we estimate a loss of five cents), falling short of consensus for zero cents.

Although Q1 guidance below consensus may reflect conservatism, the absence of annual guidance suggests limited near-term visibility regarding the sustainability of consumer spending.”

“We are incrementally more negative on SHOP post earnings given virtually flat merchant counts year-over-year, which the company will no longer disclose,” said UBS analyst Kunal Madhukar.

The company’s chief financial officer

As a result of its plunge in 2022, Shopify stock has increased by 44% this year.

In January, Shopify Stock increased its merchant pricing.

In addition to building e-commerce websites for small businesses, Shopify partners with other companies to handle digital payments and shipping.

Moreover, the company is establishing a distribution network in the United States for the purpose of storing and shipping products for its merchant customers.

SEE ALSO:

DocuSign Lays Off 10% Of Its Workforce, Or 700 People

What is a Travel Management Company and How Can It Help Your Business?

Elon Musk Aims To Find New Twitter CEO By The End Of The Year
Related Topics:
Continue Reading