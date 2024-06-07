Robinhood Shares Reach a New High Following The $200 Million Acquisition Of Bitstamp

(CTN News) – Robinhood has reached an agreement to acquire Bitstamp, a cryptocurrency exchange that is headquartered in the United Kingdom, for a price of two hundred million dollars.

This acquisition is being made with the intention of expanding Robinhood’s activities across the globe. Increasing its footprint in the bitcoin market on a worldwide scale and attracting institutional customers are two goals that the trading platform intends to accomplish through the introduction of new product offerings.

It is anticipated that this will be achieved through the introduction of new product offerings. Based on the current forecasts, it is anticipated that a cash-only transaction will be finalized for the acquisition at some point during the first half of the year 2025.

After the announcement, shares of Robinhood increased by more than 6%, reaching a new 52-week high and trading at more than $22 on Thursday afternoon on the market. This was a response to the announcement. This action was made as a reaction to the news announcement.

Johann Kerbrat, Robinhood Crypto’s general manager.

It was the growing demand for bitcoin products from clients that prompted the decision to acquire the exchange, according to an interview with The Wall Street Journal.

This demand was reported to have been the driving force behind the acquisition. It was considered in regard to the purchase of the exchange that this wish was expressed.

In an interview with the Wall Street Journal, he said: “Our engagement from customers has led us to do all the things we’ve done in the past few years because they want more crypto products.” Indeed, he asserted that this was the rationale for all the actions taken by the company so far.

The Securities and Exchange Commission is now conducting an investigation into allegations that the cryptocurrency division of Robinhood has violated laws pertaining to securities. This investigation is taking place at the same time that the announcement of the purchase is being made.

Since a significant period of time ago, the cryptocurrency trading platform known as Robinhood has been a promoter of cryptocurrencies. It was also one of the first platforms to provide trading of Dogecoin on its mobile application, making it a pioneer in this area.

In the year 2021, Dogecoin was the cryptocurrency that was responsible for 62 percent of the total revenue that was created by the company. Additionally, during the same year, it introduced a bitcoin wallet, which quickly became quite popular among investors. This was a positive development for the company.

Bitstamp was founded in 2011, and in the years that have passed since then, it has grown to become one of the most well-known cryptocurrency exchanges in Europe. One of the first bitcoin exchanges was called Bitstamp. Additionally, it provides spot trading for close to one hundred different cryptocurrencies at the present time,

Additionally, Robinhood offers staking and lending services.

In the context of this transaction, Barclays Capital Inc. served as the exclusive financial advisor for Robinhood, while Galaxy Digital Partners LLC served as the sole financial advisor for Bitstamp. Both of these advisors were involved in the same transaction.

The statement states that the Bitstamp team will work together with Robinhood in order to encourage collaborative innovation and the exchange of skills across a variety of countries. This will be done in compliance with the announcement.

“Bringing Bitstamp’s platform and expertise into Robinhood’s ecosystem will give users an enhanced trading experience with a continuing commitment to compliance, security, and customer-centricity,” said JB Graftieaux, chief executive officer of Bitstamp. “Our customers will benefit from this commitment.” “This combination will allow Robinhood to better serve its customers.”

A cryptocurrency company that was established in the United States has stated a desire to expand its operations to other countries, even if this is not the first time that this interest has been expressed. The company Coinbase has previously said that it is interested in growing its operations into overseas locations, and it has also claimed that it is interested in doing so.

