Pattaya Restaurant Operators Outraged Over Alcohol Ban

Local restaurant operators are outraged that the popular resort city of Pattaya has been left off Thailand’s shortlist of places where alcohol sales will be allowed starting on Monday.

Boon-Anant Pattanasin, president of the Pattaya Business and Tourism Association believes Pattaya deserves to be included in a four-province cluster where restaurants will have permission to sell alcoholic beverages.

His comments come after Thailand’s Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration said that eateries in Bangkok, Krabi, Phangnga and Phuket would be the only places allowed to sell beer, wine from Monday in line with the reopening of the country to vaccinated travellers.

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha said that authorities hope to be able to allow alcohol sales in restaurants and other venues nationwide from Dec 1. His statement comes as Thailand gears up for the year-end festive season.

The resort city of Pattaya risked losing an edge to compete with other tourism provinces, even though the city is among the leading destinations in the country for foreigners, Mr. Boon-anant said.

He said Covid-19 cases in Pattaya were fewer than in Bangkok but the alcohol ban was being lifted in the capital. The spread of the virus in Chon Buri province has also mainly been concentrated in factory clusters outside Pattaya.

Chon Buri Province on Friday reported 382 new covid-19 cases, the provincial public health department reported. Sri Racha district had the most infections with 90, while Bang Lamung, where Pattaya is located, logged 48.

