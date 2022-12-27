Novocure To Attend 41st Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

(CTN News) – On January 10-11, 2023, Novocure (NASDAQ: NVCR) will participate in the 41st Annual J. P. Morgan Healthcare Conference.

In response to analyst questions, William Doyle, Executive Chairman, will speak on behalf of the company at 7:30 a.m.

Pacific Standard Time on January 10, 2023. Additionally, Doyle and Cordova will meet one-on-one with investors during the event.

Novocure’s Investor Relations page, www.novocure.com/investor-relations, will host a live audio webcast of the presentation and all presentation materials, which will be available for replay for at least 14 days after the event.

In compliance with Regulation FD, Novocure uses its Investor Relations website to disclose material non-public information and to comply with its disclosure obligations.

Novocure: a brief overview

Through the development and commercialization of its innovative therapy, Tumor Treating Fields, Novocure is working to extend survival in some of the most aggressive forms of cancer.

Commercialized products are approved in certain countries for the treatment of glioblastoma and malignant pleural mesothelioma in adults.

Tumor Treating Fields have been studied in brain metastases, gastric cancer, glioblastoma, liver cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, pancreatic cancer, and ovarian cancer by.

With a growing global footprint, Novocure has regional operating centers in Portsmouth, New Hampshire and Tokyo, as well as a research center in Haifa, Israel. Please visit Novocure.com and follow @Novocure on Twitter and LinkedIn for more information.

Statements made in the future

It is possible for this press release to contain forward-looking statements in addition to historical facts or statements of current condition.

In forward-looking statements, describes its current expectations or forecasts of future events. Among these are statements regarding anticipated scientific progress in its research programs, clinical study progress, development of potential products, interpretation of clinical results, regulatory approval prospects, manufacturing capabilities and development, market prospects for its products, coverage, third-party payer collections, and other statements not pertaining to historical fact.

These forward-looking statements are typically identified by the use of words such as “anticipate,” “estimate,” “expect,” “project,” “intend,” “plan,” “believe” or similar words. As a result of general financial, economic, environmental, regulatory, and political conditions as well as issues arising from the COVID-19 pandemic and other risks and uncertainties that Novocure faces, including those in its Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent filings with the U.S.

Securities and Exchange Commission, performance and financial results could differ materially from those reflected in these forward-looking statements. SEC.

This forward-looking statement may prove to be inaccurate as a result of these risks and uncertainties.

You should not rely on such factors or forward-looking statements. Unless required by law, Novocure does not intend to update any forward-looking statement publicly.

This document contains forward-looking statements only as of this date. As a result of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, this discussion is permitted.

