McDonald’s Is Serving 50-Cent Double Cheeseburgers For The Next 2 Days

(CTN News) – Among the many things fast food chains excel at, one of the things they’re known for is concocting McDonald’s deals to lure customers through their doors. Obviously, that’s an exaggeration, but you get the idea.

There is one thing they do well, and that is making burgers and fries. It is also significant to note that they stack deals on top of each other.

It is not just McDonald’s that is immune to this. For 20 days in December, it will offer a series of deals that will be available nationwide throughout the whole month.

As part of the ongoing promotion, McDonald’s is offering BOGO Big Macs this week on December 8 and 9 through its app, along with 50-cent Double Cheeseburgers on December 8 and 9.

Through December 25, you will be able to take advantage of those BOGO chicken sandwiches, unlimited Chicken McNuggets, and more daily deals. In addition to offering discounted food, the chain is also releasing some merchandise along with a rare giveaway of a McGold Card.

This card can be used to get you free McDonald’s for life. There will be a free meal twice a week for 50 years for the winner of the card (more or less).

Every purchase you make in the app from now until December 25 will count as an entry into the contest.

You will receive a McDonald’s McGold Card as well as three extra cards for you to give to family members and friends if you win.

There is no doubt that if you give a few of these away at your holiday get-together, you will have the most appreciated gift.

Are you looking for more McDonald’s food deals?

Here are a few of our favorite McDonald’s huge lists of all the free food that you can get right now, as well as the latest current pizza deals, reward programs, birthday freebies, gift card offers, food delivery offers, alcohol delivery offers, and perks for getting vaccinated against COVID-19.

If you want a little more than a free taco, we also have a long list of meals you can get at chains. These meals Chains that will cost you under $5 if you want a little more than just a free taco.

Thank you very much for your kind words.

SEE ALSO:

MongoDB, Toll Brothers, Dave & Buster’s, And More Stocks Move After Hours