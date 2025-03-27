Kohl’s is Shutting Stores in 15 States; Check the Complete List of Sites.

(CTN News) – This weekend, numerous Kohl’s locations in fifteen different states will be closed.

Kohl’s released a press statement in January regarding its “real estate transformation for 2025.” The business announced its intention to close 27 “underperforming” stores this year. The E-commerce Fulfilment Centre in San Bernardino, California, will cease operations in May.

A statement released by Tom Kingsbury, the former CEO, declared, “We consistently regard these decisions with utmost seriousness.” We must implement challenging yet essential actions to ensure the health and future of our firm for the advantage of our customers and employees as we persist in advancing our long-term growth goal.

March 29 is expected to be the last day of operations for the 27 stores that have officially ceased business, as shown in the closing dates provided on each store’s homepage.

Fifteen diverse states are represented by the department stores expected to close this weekend.

Kohl’s revealed all store inventory in a January press release.

A Kohl’s is located at 21000 Town Centre Avenue in Spanish Fort, Alabama.

Kohl’ is situated at 13909 Chenal Parkway in Little Rock West, Arkansas.

Is located at 5505 Balboa Avenue, San Diego, California.

Kohl is located at 134 North El Camino Real, Encinitas, California.

Kohl is located at 43782 Christy Street, Fremont, California.

A Kohl is located at 350 Shower Drive in Mountain View, California.

Is located at 1116 1st Street, Napa, California.

Kohl’ café is located at 4525 Rosewood Drive, Pleasanton, California.

1896 Arden Way, Point West, Sacramento, California eatery

San Rafael, CA 5010 Northgate Drive is Johnson & Johnson.

Kohl’s is located at 205 Madonna Road, San Luis Obispo, California.

Kohl’s is located at 8739 S. Sepulveda Blvd., Westchester, California.

Kohl’ is located at 6584 S Parker in Arapahoe Crossing, Aurora, Colorado.

Kohl’ is located at 2050 W Liddell Rd, Duluth, Georgia.

Kohl is located at 400 North Milwaukee Street, Boise, Idaho.

Kohl’s is located at 11860 S Route 59 in Plainfield, Illinois.

Kohl’ is located at 3000 Spring Hill Ring Road, Spring Hill, Illinois, in West Dundee.

Kohl’ restaurant is situated at 501 Technology Centre Drive, Stoughton, Massachusetts.

Kohl’ is situated at 72 Princeton Hightstown Road, East Windsor, New Jersey.

Kohl’s is located at 4150 Hunt Road, Blue Ash, Ohio.

Restaurant is situated at 100 Cincinnati Mills Drive, Forest Park, Cincinnati, Ohio.

Kohl’s is located at 10010 NE Halsey Street in Portland Gateway, Oregon.

Is located at 351 West Schuylkill Road, Pottstown, Pennsylvania.

Is located at 18224 Preston Road in North Dallas, Texas.

Kohl’s is located at 13319 South 3600 West Ste 13 Lot, Riverton, Utah.

Kohl’s is situated at 2100 Centreville Road, Herndon, Virginia.

Restaurant is situated at 100 Gristmill Plaza, Williamsburg, Virginia.

The company claims that all staff at the shutdown sites were “notified” of the announcement when issued the January press statement. The statement further asserted that they were “presented with the opportunity to apply for alternative positions at a competitive severance package.”

At the beginning of this month, Kohl’s announced its fiscal year 2024 financial results, revealing a decline in revenue. Kohl’s reported a 7.2% decline in net sales in 2024, totaling $15.4 billion. Kohl’s reported a comparable sales loss of 6.5 to 7 percent.

Ashley Buchanan, who became CEO in mid-January, stated, “We have pinpointed essential areas of focus and are implementing measures in 2025 to realign for future success.”

Kohl’s customers expect an outstanding shopping experience, superior products, and remarkable value. I am assured that the specified areas will meet the expectations of customers.

