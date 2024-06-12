JetBlue Announcing 3 New Flights From MacArthur Airport To Florida

(CTN News) – JetBlue arrived at Long Island MacArthur Airport without problems, the Town of Islip on Tuesday.

During the news that JetBlue now offers nonstop air service from Long Island MacArthur Airport to three popular destinations in the state of Florida, Angie Carpenter, the Supervisor of the Town of Islip, made the announcement at the airport.

Beginning in the month of October, JetBlue will begin providing daily flights between Islip and Orlando. In addition, the airline will provide flights between Islip and Fort Lauderdale as well as Islip and Palm Beach, and each of these flights will operate four times per week.

Airbus A320s will be flying all JetBlue’s routes next time.

“JetBlue is consistently one of the most frequently requested airlines, and our airport customers across Long Island have been expressing their clear enthusiasm for more air service at ISP,” according to the organization’s statement.

Carpenter indicated that in addition to listening, they have been exerting a great deal of effort in order to provide Long Island with other choices.

Our determination and active outreach are reflected in the news that we made today, which announces that JetBlue will now serve Islip’s Long Island MacArthur Airport initially with three Florida destinations that the airline has carefully selected after comprehensive consideration. These destinations were chosen after careful consideration.

The airlines are offering special one-way pricing of $49 for flights between ISP and these Florida destinations, and the only place where you can purchase them is on jetblue.com. To commemorate the launch that took place on Wednesday, this is a limited-time deal that is being made available to select customers.

“This exciting move by JetBlue to serve Long Island MacArthur Airport has energized us,” stated Mitch Pally, Chairman of the Airport Advisory Board. “We are very excited about this potential.”

“We are excited to be a part of this.” The fact that people of Long Island like traveling between Florida and Long Island is something that we are aware of, and the fact that JetBlue has chosen to extend its service to three of the most popular destinations in Florida highlights the opportunities that this affords.

JetBlue holds the distinction of being the only major passenger airline in the United States that has its headquarters in New York City. It is currently the sixth largest airline in the country in terms of operations.

LBMA announces JetBlue, capping off a successful spring.

Which has already had a successful spring. During the month of April 2024, the number of domestic tickets offered by ISP’s air carriers increased by 22.7% when compared to the number of seats offered in April 2023.

Additionally, this increase was greater than any other commercial airport in New York and New England that would be called a small hub or larger. It was approximately four times the domestic average for the United States, which was 6.3%, and it was greater than any other airport in the region.

Over one hundred million dollars’ worth of planning and capital work has been completed at MacArthur Airport with the completion of these projects since 2016.

The restoration of the taxiway and runway surfaces at the airfield, the construction of a Ground Transportation Center and Walkway, and the construction of a Fire Rescue Building are all included in these projects. Additionally, important capital improvements in the fields of Mechanical Engineering and Plumbing are approaching close to being finished.

Long Island MacArthur Airport is dedicated to offering good working relationships with our air carriers, cheap landing rates, and significant time savings when compared to taxis.

These are all things that we strive to provide. It was reported by Shelley LaRose-Arken, the Commissioner of the Airport, that airlines are starting to acknowledge ISP as a one-of-a-kind and highly wanted airport to service New York. Furthermore, passengers in Nassau and Suffolk counties are starting to recognize the advantages of flying from the local airport that is conveniently located on Long Island.

