Influencer Marketing For B2B: 5 Tips

Influencer Marketing For B2B: 5 Tips

(CTN News) – Probably when you think of influencers, you imagine Instagram models and TikTok corn videos. B2B influencers are different, and it can be tough to navigate when you think about the problems and solutions your clients are trying to solve.

In the end, it’s all about taking a B2Human approach to influencer marketing. Decision-makers are people, and they want to be treated as such, especially on social media where they live.

Consumers are also business leaders. You can humanize your brand and reinforce an authentic connection with your audience by balancing this duality.

The B2B influencer space will continue to evolve and grow into 2023. We expect these trends:

  1. Micro-influencers 

The kicker: you don’t have to work with influencers whose followings are bigger than yours. For a B2B company, the ideal isn’t necessarily someone with a huge following – it’s someone with the right following. with smaller, more niche audiences are easier to reach, more engaged, and more trustworthy.

This is like a tech company partnering with an accountant to draft sponsored content.

People today value authenticity and connection unconditionally. It is imperative to work with micro-who already embody these traits if you want to establish trust with new audiences. Your brand will be humanized and personalized with this approach.

We see micro- penetrating the channels in 2023 – we recommend a cross-channel approach. A successful relationship will amplify content across multiple channels.

For example, filming a podcast on one platform, uploading it to YouTube, then sharing clips of it on LinkedIn and Twitter.

Is there another upside?

  1. Influencer programs that are always on

Additionally, working with micro-influencers rather than will allow you to stretch your budget throughout the year, creating an always-on program.

Building trust with influencers internally and externally is possible with an always-on program. The more your audience knows that your  is recurring and loyal, the more trust they have in your brand.

Furthermore, always-on programs help you reach your audience at every stage – from consideration to purchase – throughout the year.

You might think it’s a big deal, but consistency is key.

  1. Diversity is important 

When exploring influencer programs, think about everything – including sexual orientation, ethnicity, skin color, gender, body type, socioeconomic status, physical abilities, and religious beliefs.

You might think this is more of a problem when you work with B2C, but employees and customers are always watching what companies do.

Diversify outside of your brand norms, and find influencers who connect with your industry in different ways. It could get your brand in front of a whole new crowd.

As an example, one blockchain company partnered with a healthcare influencer to show how better security, privacy, and accessibility could transform hospitals and the medical industry.

  1. Investing in technology and processes

B2B companies are realizing the value of investing in marketing solutions at every stage. The foundation of an effective campaign is quality tools.

To build a library of potential, you need the right tools. Discovering is easy, but finding the right ones is difficult.

Analyze trends, audiences, and your competitors, not just individual profiles. Each vector needs to be taken into account Trackr, Klear, and Influencer.co are tools that take a wide range of data into account.

In order to maintain an efficient program, you can always rely on a partner with the know-how and technology.

Influencers are here to stay. A B2B strategy can drive awareness in the market and increase brand lift.

