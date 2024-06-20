India’s Financial Watchdog Fines Binance, a Crypto Exchange, $2.25 Million

(CTN News) – The Financial Intelligence Unit of India found Binance guilty of operating within the country in violation of local anti-money laundering regulations, which resulted in the company receiving a fine of 188.2 million rupees, or $2.25 million in US dollars.

The Financial Intelligence Unit (FIU) in India requires organisations providing services related to virtual digital assets, such as cryptocurrency exchanges, to register as reporting firms to comply with the anti-money laundering regulations of the country in order to comply with the regulatory requirements.

Binance registered with the Financial Intelligence Unit (FIU) during the month of May, which coincided with the time when the cryptocurrency exchange was making steps to resume operations within the country.

There were nine offshore exchanges that were operating in contravention of the regulations that were established by the local government, and the monitoring agency took action by sending letters to these exchanges.

In addition to this, the watchdog had previously advocated for the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology to implement restrictions that would prevent individuals from accessing the information that is being shared online.

Despite the fact that KuCoin, a cryptocurrency exchange, met the requirements to register with the Financial Intelligence Unit (FIU) in March, the company was nonetheless subject to a punishment of 3.45 million rupees.

During the month of May, it was decided that the cryptocurrency exchange Binance had breached regulations for the prevention of money laundering. As a result, the Canadian anti-money laundering agency levied a penalty of $4.38 million on the cryptocurrency exchange. Following the agency’s discovery that the cryptocurrency exchange had breached the legislation, this event took place.

Changpeng Zhao, the former chief executive officer of Binance, was sentenced to serve a term of four months in jail for breaching the laws of the United States that prohibit money laundering.

This punishment was handed down after Zhao entered a guilty plea to the charge of violating such laws. The defendant was given the sentence by United States District Judge Richard Jones, who arrived in Seattle during the month of May and handed it down to him.

