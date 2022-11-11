An ICON And Lennar Community Is 3D Printed

(CTN News) – In Georgetown, Texas, ICON, a leader in advanced construction technologies, and Lennar, a leading homebuilder, are building the country’s largest community of 3D-printed homes. Reservations start in 2023. BIG-Bjarke Ingels Group co-designed the 100-home community.

Located north of Austin in the city of Georgetown’s master-planned community Wolf Ranch by Hillwood Communities, a Perot company, the 100-home community combines robotics, software, and advanced materials to build homes that are eco-friendly, technologically advanced and aesthetically pleasing.

Every Lennar home in Wolf Ranch is designed by BIG-Bjarke Ingels Group. The prices are expected to start around $400,000.

We’re happy to partner with ICON and BIG to build a community that combines innovative designs with sustainable features at an affordable price,” says Stuart Miller, Lennar Executive Chairman.

Due to the housing shortage across the country, finding new methods of construction that allow greater design flexibility and increased production at affordable prices has never been more imperative.

A 100-home community combining contemporary Texas ranch-style aesthetics with 3D printing highlights resiliency and sustainability along with the digital possibilities of additive construction.

Using ICON’s robotic construction systems, software, and advanced materials, each home’s full wall system – including interior and exterior walls – is delivered at speed and scale with less waste and more design freedom.

We’re watching a fleet of robots build a community of homes for the first time in history. And not just any homes, but homes that are better in every way… better design, better strength, better energy performance and comfort, and increased resilience,” said Jason Ballard, ICON’s CEO.

We’ll look back at Lennar’s Wolf Ranch community as the place where robotic construction at scale began in the future. I think this is a very exciting and hopeful turn in how we address housing issues in the world.”

Lennar’s investment in Austin-based ICON’s series B financing round deepens their relationship and paves the way for a more innovative approach to delivering technology-driven homes that meet rising demand in desirable neighborhoods.

Lennar Wolf Ranch homeowners enjoy state-of-the-art homes as well as all the local amenities, including swimming pools, recreational trails, and parks. Georgetown and Austin are both just a short drive away.

Through LENX, Lennar integrates technology solutions across the homebuilding industry to facilitate its investments.

In addition to investing in technology companies directly adjacent to Lennar’s homebuilding operations, LENX uses a disciplined investment process and hands-on mentorship from Lennar’s senior leaders. Providing products and technology to Lennar customers gives portfolio companies a chance to scale like never before.

How much does an ICON 3D house cost?

While the startup initially launched under the auspices of developing affordable housing, this particular 3D-printed home project from ICON includes housing in the range of $750,000—quite out of reach for most of the population.

