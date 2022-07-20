How to Sell A House Without A Realtor in Georgia

The first thing that comes to people’s minds when selling a house is a real estate agent commission. A real estate agent or a realtor helps maximize your profit while minimizing your time.

However, after all these benefits of having a realtor, some sellers prefer not to have a realtor. So what can be the reason for not working with a realtor? A reason can be the hefty commissions charged by the real estate agent.

Yes, you heard that right! American home sellers spend almost $25,000 on commissions paid to realtors.

And $25,000 is only for homes based on medium home values. With this much money, you can go on an exotic vacation or can pay your son’s college fees.

Another question that comes to their minds is can I sell my house without the help of a realtor?

Yes, you can easily sell your house without the help of a realtor but like everything selling a house without the help of a realtor involves some pros and cons.

So let’s see what are the pros and cons when it comes to how to sell your house without a realtor.

Some pros of selling your house without a realtor include:

Realtors often charge around 4-6% as a commission fee, so those who go with the for sale by owner (FSBO) way save this 4-6% extra.

Dealing with the buyers directly and not selling your house with the help of a realtor makes the process simple and quick. Because now there are no intermediaries involved in the process.

Sellers having a real estate agent always face scheduling problems. On the other hand, sellers need not worry about scheduling for sale by the owner (FSBO).

Some cons of selling your house without a realtor include:

There is a lot of nitty-gritty involved in matters of real estate which you might not know about. Only a small mistake in the legal arena can bring so much trouble. So, for sale by the owner, sellers are always at risk.

Also, selling a house without a realtor can have a lot of paperwork you must manage all by yourself.

Now after knowing the pros and cons of selling a house without a realtor, let’s see how to sell a house without a realtor in Georgia like a pro.

Wait for the best time

In Georgia home-buying season begins in the spring and lasts in summer. So the best time to sell your house is in June or July.

Also, 20% of homes get lists on Thursday. So, if you want to know how I can sell my house fast, then sell it in June/July.

And always try to list your house on Thursday. This will help you get 10% extra money for your house.

Set a realistic price for your house

It does not matter whether you are selling a house with the help of a realtor or without a realtor.

You need to set a realistic price for your house. Remember, if you set a low price for your house, you will get many counter offers that may confuse you.

And if you set a too high price for your house. Then there is a chance that you may not get any buyer for your house.

Make your house look more attractive to the buyer

Making your house look more attractive to the buyer does not only mean cleaning your house thoroughly from floor to ceiling.

What it means is that you should make your house look more appealing to the buyer. To make your house look more appealing, you can paint it a neutral color or remove your personal items.

It will make your house bigger in appearance. In laymen’s language, you should make your house like a blank canvas that the buyer can paint according to his wish.

Hire a professional real estate photographer

The important thing which every seller should do is to hire a professional real estate photographer who can click some good pictures of your house.

It’s a fact that homes that are photographed by a professional real estate photographer sell 30% faster than normal picturized houses.

Because photos of the house are generally the first thing, the buyers search for. So, hire a professional real estate photographer before listing your house.

List your house on MLS or the Multiple Listing System

Here you should know that only licensed real estate agents have access to the MLS, and only licensed real estate can list the property on MLS. There is no other way to list your property on MLS by yourself.

But this does not mean you should give 4-6% of the hefty commission to the realtor; instead, you can go for a flat fee MLS listing service. On flat fee MLS, you need to pay a very small fee.

With a flat fee MLS listing service, you will get cash offers, maximum exposure, and a faster sale.

Its time to market your property

In addition to listing your property on the MLS, you can also use social media for marketing your property.

Upload everything in detail with professionally photographed photos on every social media website. Remember, the more people know, the more it would be better.

Negotiate and lock a deal

If you get any offer, you should negotiate if it is too low. Give a counter offer of what you expect. If you get an offer as expected, then lock a deal.

The final word

Following all the above-mentioned points, you can easily sell your house without a realtor in Georgia.

But remember that a realtor may charge a 4-6% commission fee, but the assistance he will provide you is of much more significance.

Related CTN News:

Thailand’s Diesel Price Is Capped At ฿34.94 Per Liter For The Fifth Week

7 Strategies for Business Owners to Cope With Financial Stress

A Fake Crypto App Defrauded Investors Of $42 Million, Says FBI