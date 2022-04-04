How to Form a Company in Turkey: A Comprehensive Guide

Company in Turkey: Do you want to start a business in Turkey? If so, you’re in for a treat! This country is one of the most business-friendly nations in the world and offers many advantages to entrepreneurs.

In this comprehensive guide, we will walk you through the process of company formation in Turkey. We will cover everything from choosing a legal structure to obtaining permits and licenses. Let’s get started!

What is required to form a company in Turkey

To form a company in Turkey, you will need to complete the following steps:

1. Choose a legal structure

The first step in forming a company in Turkey is to choose a legal structure. There are a number of different types of companies that can be registered in Turkey. The most common types are limited liability companies (LLCs) and joint stock companies (JSCs). LLCs are the most popular type of company in Turkey, and offer a number of advantages to entrepreneurs, including:

Ease of establishment – LLCs can be established quickly and easily, without the need for complex legal procedures

– LLCs can be established quickly and easily, without the need for complex legal procedures Flexibility – LLCs are highly flexible and can be adapted to meet the specific needs of the business

– LLCs are highly flexible and can be adapted to meet the specific needs of the business Tax benefits – LLCs enjoy a number of tax benefits, including reduced corporate tax rates and exemptions from certain taxes

JSCs are also a popular option in Turkey, and offer a number of advantages over LLCs, including:

Higher capital requirements – JSCs have higher capital requirements than LLCs

– JSCs have higher capital requirements than LLCs Limited liability – the owners of a JSC are not personally liable for the company’s debts or liabilities

– the owners of a JSC are not personally liable for the company’s debts or liabilities Voting rights – JSC shareholders have voting rights on key matters affecting the company

– JSC shareholders have voting rights on key matters affecting the company Corporate governance – JSCs are subject to corporate governance regulations that provide shareholders with additional protections

There are also a number of other types of companies that can be registered in Turkey, including partnerships, limited partnerships, and cooperatives.

2. Register with the Commercial Registry

Once you have chosen a legal structure, you need to register with the Commercial Registry. It is necessary to have a registered company in order to conduct business in Turkey.

3. Obtain permits and licenses

You will need to obtain a number of permits and licenses in order to operate a company in Turkey. The most common permits and licenses are:

Operating license from the Ministry of Commerce Tax registration certificate from the Tax Authority Registration with Social Security Institution (SGK) Trade license from the municipality Set up a bank account

For company formation in Turkey, you will need to open a bank account. It is important to choose a bank that is familiar with the Turkish business environment and can offer you the best rates and services.

4. Finalize company documents

Once you have completed all of the above steps, you will need to finalize your company documents. The most important document is the company statute, which lays out the company’s bylaws. You will also need to submit a copy of the company statute to the Commercial Registry.

For company registration in Turkey for VAT and obtaining a TIN, you will need to complete the following forms:

VAT application form TIN application form Company registration form Declaration of employee’s form Tax registration form

The forms can be downloaded from the website of the Tax Authority.

5. Launch your website

Now that you have registered your company and obtained all of the necessary permits and licenses, it’s time to launch your website! The best way to do this is by hiring a web development company. A good web development company will help you design a website that is both professional and user-friendly. They will also help you with SEO (search engine optimization) so that your website can be found easily online.

So, if you are looking to start a company, Turkey is an excellent place. The most common types of companies in the country are limited liability companies and joint stock corporations. While both offer benefits for entrepreneurs, it’s important that you choose the right type based on your business needs before registering with the Commercial Registry or obtaining permits and licenses. Finally, make sure not to neglect launching your website so people can find you online! If these steps sound intimidating – let us know!

