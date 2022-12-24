How to Exchange Money in Surrey, BC Canada: A Guide to the Best Currency Exchanges

If you’re planning a trip to Surrey, Canada, from the USA and need Canadian cash, check your bank balance, or need more local currency, you might need to exchange money.

Luckily, there are several activities in Surrey where you can easily exchange your money at a fair value rate.

This article covers everything you need to know about exchanging money in Surrey, including the best places to do it, how much it costs, and strategies for getting the best deal possible.

What is Currency Exchange?

Currency exchange is the process of trading one type of currency for another.

When you exchange money, you voluntarily trade your dollars for loonies, for example, and then use those loonies in future transactions.

This is common when travelling to Canada because both countries use the dollar as their primary currency.

If you’re travelling to Canada from the United States, you’ll probably exchange your money at the border, which is a good idea because sometimes border agents set unreasonable exchange rates.

Where to Exchange Money in Surrey, BC, Canada?

There are many places in Surrey where you can easily exchange your money. These include banks, money transfer shops, currency exchanges, convenience stores, and even corner stores.

It’s best to exchange at an exchange location near your intended destination. Then, you can easily use the local currency to buy goods and services.

For example, if you’re visiting Vancouver, you can exchange money in Surrey from any exchange and use the new money to buy souvenirs while you’re there.

Costs of Exchange in Surrey

The exchange rate should be the same as the buying rate. However, in practice, the rates tend to be lower at smaller businesses, so it’s a good idea to exchange money at a large bank or a foreign exchange bureau (see below).

If you’re dealing with a large bank, the bank’s exchange rate for your transaction might be set. In these cases, the exchange rate you see online might be better than you can get.

In contrast, you’ll get the best rate at a smaller money exchange shop or the border. To know for sure, you need to compare exchange rates against the buying rate.

Strategies for Getting the Best Value at an Exchange

– Shop Around – Before you exchange money, do some research to see what the best rates are at various businesses.

– Look for Promo Codes – As mentioned above, rates at smaller businesses tend to be lower than those at larger banks. You can use this fact to your advantage. Go to a site like Groupon and search for “gift cards for money” to see what gift cards and promo codes are available.

– Go during Off-Peak Hours – Businesses generally charge less when they don’t have to cover the overhead cost. That’s why you should always exchange money during off-peak hours.

– Ask for a Discount – If you’re exchanging at a smaller business, ask the owner if they’ll give you a discount.

– Bring a Friend – If you have a friend who can help bargain, you might get a better rate.

Should You Always Exchange Money?

While you’ll get a better exchange rate at a large bank, you might be able to get a better exchange rate at a smaller business.

Also, you never know when the exchange rate might rise, making the large bank’s rate unappealing.

That’s why checking online, and in-store is always a good idea. If you do end up exchanging money, be sure to get the best rate possible.

This means comparing rates against the buying rate.

Bottom line

