How Matter Makes Smart Home IoT Seamless: What Is It?

(CTN News) – According to the Connectivity Standard Alliance (CSA), Matter will serve as a universal connectivity standard for smart homes and Internet of Things devices.

The CSA developed this protocol in consultation with member companies such as Google, Apple, and Samsung.

Over 200 member companies are now supporting this new standard for the interoperability of IoT devices, which was first discussed in 2019. Take a closer look at Matter and find out why it is necessary and how it works.

How does Matter work?

Matter is an open-source protocol aimed at simplifying the use of IoT devices and smart home devices. It is a universal connectivity standard that facilitates the connection of multiple smart home devices under a single umbrella.

Regardless of the manufacturer, products with the protocol will feature a unique logo. Matter works with Wi-Fi and Thread devices communicate over a high-bandwidth local network connected to the Wi-Fi network.

In this way, smart home devices are able to communicate with the cloud. Using Thread, you will be able to create a stable mesh network within your home that secures your data in an encrypted manner.

The importance of Matter.

It will be possible to establish connections between smart home devices and IoT devices from different manufacturers with the help of Matter.

Currently, smart home devices offer a seamless experience only when they are all manufactured by the same company.

It is not always possible to use a wireless bulb from one brand with a wireless speaker from another brand. As a result of the ecosystem’s demand for products from one brand, seeks to solve this problem.

This certification means that products are expected to work together regardless of their brand. In addition, allow users to control all of their IoT devices from a single app.

