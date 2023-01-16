Hawaiian Airlines Pilot Claims Cloud ‘Shot Up’ Like a Plume Of Smoke, Causing Turbulence And Injuring Dozens: Report

(CTN News) – During a flight, Hawaiian Airlines pilots reported that a cloud was “shooting up” vertically like a plume of smoke in just seconds, causing severe turbulence on the flight, according to the preliminary report of a federal investigator cited by the New York Times.

During the flight from Phoenix to Honolulu in December, there was severe turbulence that injured 25 passengers, according to the report.

According to Hawaiian Airlines officials, approximately 36 passengers had been injured as a result of the turbulence, with one of the passengers having been knocked unconscious as a result.

The newspaper reported that, in the investigator’s report, it was stated: “A cloud shot up vertically (like a smoke plume) in front of the airplane in a matter of seconds, and there was not enough time to deviate from its course.”

When the turbulence hit the plane in December, another passenger told Hawaii News Now that her mother “flew up and hit the ceiling as she had just sat down when the plane was hit by the turbulence.”

As reported by the New York Times, the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) has held that the pilot stated that the flying conditions before the cloud shot up were “smooth with clear skies” before the cloud shot up.

The captain of the plane notified the chief flight attendant that there was turbulence on the horizon. Seconds later, injuries were reported on the plane that was carrying 281 passengers, according to the report.

It was reported that Hawaiian Airlines treated 13 passengers and three crew members at the Hawaiian Airlines airport for minor injuries in December. Other passengers were transported to the hospital for more serious injuries.

The chief operating officer of the airline, Jon Snook, previously blamed the “extreme turbulence” on a rare event known as an “air pocket” that can sometimes occur without warning, and for which there was no warning.

In the NTSB report, it is stated that the National Hawaiian Airlines Weather Service had issued a thunderstorm warning at the time of the accident, according to the Times.

It was expected that the board would issue its final report within a period of 12 to 24 months, as stated in the report.

Neither Hawaiian Airlines nor the National Transportation Safety Board responded to Insider’s inquiries for comment immediately.

