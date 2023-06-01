Grant Lira: Rising Above Challenges to Co-Found The Empathy Firm

Born and raised in a small Wisconsin town of 6,000 people, Grant Lira‘s journey to becoming a successful entrepreneur and co-founder of The Empathy Firm, alongside his brother Gavin Lira, is nothing short of inspiring.

This article delves into the story of Grant Lira, providing insights into his experiences and the formation of The Empathy Firm, a PR company specializing in securing media coverage and leveraging it for B2B clients.

After completing high school, Grant Lira took a bold step by joining the national guard. He underwent basic training and airborne school in Fort Benning, Georgia, where he was also trained as a paratrooper. Despite the challenges he faced, Grant Lira remained committed to finding his true calling.

His journey took a new turn when he attended college. Unsure of his path, Grant Lira was introduced to sales through a friend’s business fraternity.

He quickly fell in love with the field, realizing that ethical sales were synonymous with helpful leadership. This newfound passion for sales, coupled with his unwavering dedication to helping others, set the stage for the next chapter in his life.

Together with his brother Gavin, Grant decided to start a PR business, despite having no prior experience or knowledge in the field.

Fueled by determination and hard work, the Lira brothers learned the ins and outs of the industry, transforming their startup into the thriving company it is today: The Empathy Firm.

The road to success was not without its obstacles, but Grant Lira and Gavin Lira embraced each failure as a learning opportunity. Grant now sees failure as the best way to grow and learn, ensuring that his approach to business is constantly evolving.

Their persistence and commitment to improvement have paid off, with Grant having been featured in prestigious publications such as Forbes and Entrepreneur.

The Empathy Firm sets itself apart from other PR firms through its unique approach to securing media coverage for clients, particularly podcasts.

By helping clients leverage these features to achieve the best possible ROI, The Empathy Firm has established itself as a reputable and results-driven company.

In addition to their professional accomplishments, the Lira brothers have remained dedicated to giving back to their community.

Recently, The Empathy Firm launched a charitable initiative called Podcasts for a Purpose, through which they feed one hungry person for every podcast booking they secure for a client. This initiative reflects the Lira brothers’ commitment to empathy and compassion, both in their personal and professional lives.

Grant Lira’s story is a testament to the power of perseverance and the importance of finding one’s purpose. From small-town Wisconsin to co-founding The Empathy Firm with his brother, Grant’s journey serves as an inspiration for aspiring entrepreneurs and business owners.

By embracing failure and learning from each experience, Grant Lira and Gavin have built a successful PR company that embodies the values of speed, blind ambition, and empathy.

