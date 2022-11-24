GOG’s Black Friday Sale Starts With a Freebie

(CTN News) – The Black Friday week is now in full swing, the sales are flying, and GOG is giving away another game as well. There’s a new pixel-platformer on the block today:

Narita Boy (opens in a new tab), a combat-heavy game set inside a 1980’s game console that is based on a pixel world.

Narita Boy was one of the games we reviewed in Black Friday 2021, and we thought it was quite enjoyable.

Taking out enemies using slices and dice feels punchy, and there are plenty of ways to eliminate them without having to constantly hit the attack button, we wrote in our 70% review (opens in a new tab).

“The boss fights are more challenging than I was expecting, but not nearly as much as I expected. Rather than complicating the battle, these encounters are meant to demonstrate the concept behind the creation. In one boss battle, Black Friday; I had to surf on a giant floppy disk in a bathhouse as I dodged a giant mechanical carp.”

There are, of course, some drawbacks to this system, too. As a result, the world can be confusing and it is easy for you to get lost in it.

In addition, the graphics are a touch too retro in some places. This can make it a bit difficult to tell which rooms have exits and what features are part of them from general background graphics.

Although I personally think that it “removes the vapid ness of ’80s gaming nostalgia and couples it with an epic fantasy narrative with an earnest core,” which in my opinion is a pretty solid recommendation in my book, and even more so if you can get your hands on it for free!

This giveaway is part of GOG’s own Black Friday sale (opens in new tab), which offers deep discounts on all kinds of games and bundles, daily deals (although it seems like they are only running for two days, so take what you will from it), and publisher collections.

My favorite section is always the “Deepest Discounts” section includes Deus the Deus Ex: Game of the Year Edition (opens in a new tab) for less than $1 (it includes the soundtrack, which alone is worth the price).

If you’d like to see what Deus Ex: Invisible War is like for a better price, you can buy it for the same price as Deus Ex: Game of the Year Edition (opens in a new tab).

It is also 85% off on Wolfenstein 2: Black Friday The New Colossus (opens in new tab) which is an excellent price for a great shooter.

