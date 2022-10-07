Europe; FGN News presents the 100 hottest startups in Europe in 2022

(CTN News) – European venture capitalists began exchanging sarcastic comments on an article that appeared in the weekend edition of the Financial Times on a Saturday in February 2022.

It was caused by an excerpt from the book The Law of Power: Venture Capital and the Art of Disruption by journalist Sebastian Mallaby, which reflected the ill-informed and condescending attitudes of Silicon Valley investors towards Europe.

An incident occurred in 2019, according to Mallaby, when a partner at Sequoia Capital, which manages approximately $85 billion in assets, wrote to other partners in their office in Menlo Park arguing that Europe’s technology ecosystem was ultimately worthy of their attention.

A $30 billion investment was made in tech companies that year, and the idea that an American venture capitalist had to use his “intuition” to discover that there were opportunities in Europe was derided from Dublin to Berlin.

In the year of our Lord 2019, the Americans came to teach us all about technology and venture capital. In the meantime, we were busy trading clam shells,” tweeted Lisett Luik, an Estonian entrepreneur and investor.

WIRED published its first annual guide to the startup ecosystem in 2011. It is fair to say that Europe was at a much earlier stage of development than the United States. There were relatively few seasoned entrepreneurs, and capital was not as readily available as it was in Silicon Valley for founders.

Approximately four years later, Atomico, a venture capital fund founded by Skype co-founder Niklas Zennström, released its first report on European technology, revealing that in that year, technology companies raised approximately $10 billion.

As of 2021, that figure was $100 billion. Across Europe, 98 additional companies were valued at over $1 billion, and the total value of the European ecosystem increased from $1 trillion in 2018 to $3 trillion in 2021.

We have been searching for new companies in 10 European cities (for the purposes of this report, Tel Aviv is considered Europe) that are attracting local entrepreneurs and investors.

Our objective is to find ambitious, relatively early-stage founders who have the vision to build businesses with purpose that fill a need or solve a challenge. The list does not claim to be comprehensive or that the startups are the most well known or funded in the world.

However, we hope that it provides a snapshot of the companies in each city that are inspiring others in the ecosystem and driving it forward. Maybe even Silicon Valley will be attracted to this project.

