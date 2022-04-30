Elon Musk Breaks Silence On Polarisation In US

(CTN News) – Tesla CEO Elon Musk has been a major owner of Twitter since he unleashed his political neutrality on the microblogging site. Elon Musk recently stated that he aims to make Twitter a politically-neutral space, and implied that he believes all users, regardless of political affiliation, should be allowed to express their views freely. After Twitter accepted Musk’s USD 44 billion buyout bid, Elon Musk has been tweeting frequently about politics and neutrality.

On April 25, Elon Musk, the world’s richest man, entered into a deal to buy Twitter for $54.20 per share, sticking to his initial offer.

As Elon Musk stated in regards to Twitter’s political neutrality, “To deserve public trust, it must be politically neutral, which means upsetting both the far left and the far right equally.” He also referred to free speech as a fundamental element of Twitter, though he clarified that free speech meant free expression that complies with the law.

“People who want less free speech will ask the government to pass laws to that effect,” he continued.

‘Far-left hates everyone, themselves included!”: Elon Musk

Tesla CEO Elon Musk shared political views and ignited a political debate on ideologies, but twisted his take on the polarization of American politics.

He tweeted, “The far left hates everyone, including themselves!” but replied to his own tweet, saying, “But I’m no fan of the far-right either.”

“Let’s have less hate and more love,” he added.

According to the billionaire, Twitter must be politically neutral to earn public trust, which effectively means upsetting the far right and the far left equally.

Elon Musk and the Twitter deal raised many eyebrows and the public speculated that several possibilities may arise from the microblogging platform, including the possible return of former US President Donald Trump’s account.

Interestingly, Twitter CEO Parag Agarwal admitted after Musk’s deal with Twitter that the company may face “various distractions,” but its focus should remain intact. He wrote a ‘brief note to the company’, stating, “There will be distractions ahead, but our goals and priorities remain unchanged.”

