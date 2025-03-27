Dollar Tree Sells Family Dollars For $1 Billion, Completing a Decade-Long Search.

(CTN News) – The Virginia-based dollar store chain Dollar Tree has declared its plan to sell its Family Dollar division to two private equity groups for $1 billion.

A ten-year process is nearly complete as Dollar Tree incorporates the Family Dollar brand into its operations. Dollar Tree Inc. paid over $8 billion to acquire Family Dollar, a company that oversees over 7,000 stores.

Managing director Neil Saunders of GlobalData said that Dollar Tree has had a lot of operational problems since the acquisition. Disruptions in the supply chain, less-than-ideal retail placements, and other obstacles are all part of these problems.

Dollar Tree has “essentially overextended itself.”

Over the past year, Dollar Tree has revealed its intention to shutter more Family Dollar stores.

For a long time, Dollar Tree has been looking for several options besides Family Dollar. The sale of Family Dollar to Macellum Capital Management and Brigade Capital Management was announced on Wednesday as part of the company’s plan to concentrate on its core business.

In his statement, Dollar Tree’s permanent CEO Mike Creedon said, “This represents a crucial milestone in our multi-year transformation endeavour to fully actualise our potential.” At the close of the previous year, Creedon was appointed.

Over a conference call, Creedon described Tree and Family Dollar as “two separate entities with minimal synergies.” In addition, he said that the transaction will let both companies concentrate on their own needs.

Scot Ciccarelli, an analyst at Trueist Securities, agrees.

His memo to the customer read as follows: “The Family Dollar turnaround initiatives have been depleting considerable financial resources and managerial attention.” Dollar Tree’s growth and optimisation may now receive the full attention of the corporation.

Though they have implemented some price increases in the past few years, discount stores such as Dollar Tree are now acknowledging their limited flexibility. U.S. spending has fallen as consumer confidence in the economy has waned.

The headquarters of Family Dollar, which were moved from North Carolina to Chesapeake, Virginia following the acquisition by Dollar Tree, will continue to be situated in Virginia.

Managing Partner and CEO of Macellum Jonathan Duskin said, “This transaction offered a distinctive opportunity to significantly contribute to the revitalisation of an iconic enterprise.” “I was elated about this opportunity.”

According to Saunders, Brigade and Macellum need to fix Family Dollar’s many problems. A less dedicated customer base and less competitive prices are two of these obstacles. We anticipate closing the purchase by the end of the second quarter.

Arun Sundaram of CFRA recommends Dollar Tree sell Family Dollar.

Dollar Tree’s sales, cash flow, and profitability have all been consistently above average throughout the years.

Because of its greater focus in general product categories, Dollar Tree is more susceptible to tariff threats than Family Dollar, as pointed out by Sundaram.

According to Creedon, who spoke on the conference call, every customer at Dollar is looking for a good deal. Creedon insisted that there was a subset of the audience that consisted of people with higher incomes, even though more than 50% of the chain’s consumers have intermediate wages.

According to him, “We are witnessing an increased demand from affluent customers who are progressively identifying Tree as an economical provider of a wider array of products to satisfy their shopping requirements.”

In addition, Creedon disclosed that Dollar Tree has diversified its import sources and obtained cost reductions, mitigating over 90% of the impact of the 10% tariff on Chinese imports imposed by the Trump administration last month. Creedon estimates that the charge would cost the firm $15–$20 million each month.

Imported items from China were allegedly supposed to be subject to an additional 10% tax this month. Beyond the 25% tariffs imposed on Mexico and Canada, this might add another $20 million to the monthly impact.

Despite Dollar Tree excluding the most recent increase in tariffs from its 2025 prediction, Creedon has emphasised its proactive efforts to mitigate the effects of these fines.

Shares of Dollar Tree rose over 4% during trading in the afternoon.

SOURCE: AP

