Cooler Weather at Phu Chi Fah Brings Hope for Tourism Operators

Cool weather has arrived in northern Thailand, and tourists are flocking to Phu Chi Fah in Chiang Rai for its breathtaking views and unique charm. Nestled on the second-highest peak in Thailand’s mountains, this spot offers a stunning panorama, especially when blankets of mist fill the valleys.

Visitors rise early to catch the sunrise, creating a magical scene against the crisp winter air. The cool weather adds to the appeal, drawing those who seek nature’s tranquility.

Mr. Banterng Kreuawong, advisor to the Chiang Rai Community Tourism Network and a hotel operator in Phu Chi Fa, Tambon Tap Tao, Amphoe Thoeng, in Chiang Rai, said that the current temperature at the peak of Phu Chi Fah has been continuously dropping, with an average temperature of around 15-20 degrees Celsius. The rain has stopped, making the sky clear.

In the morning, the fog starts to fall, and Phu Chi Fah becomes a sea of ​​fog, which is becoming increasingly beautiful. The operators have prepared the area to accommodate tourists in advance, with over 600 rooms and several camping areas that can accommodate tens of thousands per day.

Hope after FloodingBlessing for Phu Chi Fah

Mr. Banterng said that although Chiang Rai Province is facing flooding this year, the operators hope this crisis will be an opportunity. Tourists may want to visit the area after the disaster or come to help, which may increase the number of tourists.

He also hopes that Phu Chi Fa will receive the blessing of the Sangha, and he believes that this year’s tourism will be as lively as every year. However, it is a pity that the accommodations and restaurants in Phu Chi Fa cannot participate in the Half-North Basin project because most areas do not have title deeds and, therefore, do not meet the criteria.

However, they hope to receive benefits from various government tourism stimulus projects.

Mr. Prasert Intriyong, President of the Chiang Rai Tourism Industry Council, said that in 2023, Chiang Rai Province had approximately 6,147,860 tourists visiting, consisting of 4,391,039 Thai tourists and 756,821 foreign tourists, generating a total income of 46,774 million baht.

This year, despite the major flooding in the area, the impact is believed to be minimal. Sometimes, it may be an opportunity because Chiang Rai is more well-known. Many projects have been accepted to help, which may stimulate tourism. It is still believed that the number of tourists and income should circulate equally.

Mr. Prasert said that this year, the total income may circulate more than in many years because the Meteorological Department has predicted that the weather will be cold from November to the end of February, which is colder than every year.

Tourist Opportunites for Chiang Rai

Tourist attractions will be beautiful, especially Chiang Rai, which focuses on organizing a flower festival. The festival can be held until the middle or end of February, including the AIPH conference, which Chiang Rai is hosting. This period is known locally as the Kathina period.

When the weather is cold, people who come to make merit for Kathina will take the opportunity to travel in the area, increasing the number of Thai and foreign tourists who have booked their travel programs, which are now starting to be booked in large numbers.

“The flood has now completely rehabilitated. The council has coordinated with the Thailand Convention and Exhibition Bureau (TCEB) to help bring agents and associations of domestic tour operators to help promote domestic marketing in addition to the government’s tourism stimulus projects, such as the “Half-Half in the North” project, which will make tourism lively again.

Sometimes tourists want to help or follow the floods and travel together, improving the overall tourism picture,” said Mr. Prachan.

Mr. Pakphum Phonphisit, President of the Chiang Rai Chamber of Commerce, believes that by the end of the year, tourism will be more lively than it is at present. How lively it will be depends on the factors involved. However, if we look at the overall economy, he still believes that it will not grow much this year.

Even though the number of tourists has increased, the overall economic situation of the country is still stable and has not improved, so spending may still be low, which means that the GDP and household income in the area will not improve. Which still needs to find activities or projects that stimulate the economy more than it currently does.

Related News: