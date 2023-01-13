Cognizant’s CEO Has Been Appointed By Ravi Kumar S, Formerly Of Infy

(CTN News) – IT major Cognizant announced on Thursday that it has appointed former Infosys President Ravi Kumar S as its chief executive officer and a member of its board of directors, effective immediately.

As of March 15, 2023, Kumar will replace Brian Humphries as CEO of Cognizant. Humphries will remain on board as a special advisor to the company until then.

In stating that he is honored to be joining Cognizant, a company whose commitment to clients and the success of the company’s innovation has always appealed to him, Kumar said.

I have observed Cognizant fundamentally transform its business, expanding its digital portfolio and capabilities, strengthening client relationships and partnerships, and significantly improving operational discipline.

In his words, “Cognizant has a great deal of potential for growth, and I am looking forward to unlocking that potential for our employees, clients, investors, and other stakeholders.”

Humphries said, “I am very proud of the achievements that our team has achieved during my tenure as CEO.”

The company is in a great position for success as its brand is more visible, its portfolio is stronger, our client relationships are more consultative, and it is aligned to high growth segments within our market.

I have been honored to have led our talented associates and I wish Ravi and the leadership team the best of luck in the future.”

Stephen J Rohleder, who has been a member of Cognizant’s Board of Directors since March 2022, has also been elected Chair of the Board, a position he has held since March 2022.

The former chair of the Board, Michael Patsalos-Fox, will remain on the Board of Directors as an independent director.

During the last three years, the Board has added three new independent directors to its ranks in order to refresh its board composition. Rohleder joined the newly appointed Board as part of the ongoing Board refreshment process.

Is Cognizant a good company?

Good company to work with

Salary – cognizant pay good to their employee, they are one of the best payer in market. They are pretty good with incentives also. Promotion – being a stable company and huge employee count, promotion is very slow here.

SEE ALSO:

CPI Report Shows Gas Prices Fell Again In December, Helping Inflation Slow