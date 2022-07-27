Choco Taco, Is Killed By The Frozen Desserts Company Klondike

(CTN News) – The frozen dessert company Klondike has announced that it has killed the Choco Taco, a chocolate-and-nut-coated treat that this very website once called “the most beloved and innovative of all the American ice cream novelty treats.”

On social media this weekend, a picture of a Choco Taco tombstone began making its rounds online. This was because there was speculation about the Choco Taco’s discontinuation as an image of the tombstone circulated.

Klondike confirmed the latest news to The Takeout yesterday afternoon, and the company later explained on Twitter: “We’ve experienced an unprecedented spike in demand across our entire portfolio, and we’ve had to make very tough decisions to ensure availability of our full portfolio nationwide.

” The full portfolio includes things like square-shaped Klondike bars, shakes in pouches, and caramel and vanilla cones.

There are some people who believe that the Choco Taco – a sugar cone shaped like a taco and filled with ice cream – is associated with summer nostalgia.

It is arguably one of the most delicious options that can be found on any well-stocked ice cream truck, alongside firecracker popsicles and ice cream sandwiches.

These Choco Taco fans have been vocal about their grief on social media, including Reddit founder Alexis Ohanian, who made a tweet on behalf of Klondike’s parent company Unilever, saying, “I’d like to buy the rights to your Choco Tacos and preserve them for future generations so they won’t be forgotten.”

A former ice cream truck driver from Philadelphia by the name of Alan Drazen invented the Choco Taco in 1983, close to the 40th anniversary of its invention.

It was Drazen who claimed in a 2017 Eater video about his creation that Klondike had sold a billion Choco Tacos nationwide. This is a Choco Taco for every person on the planet.

As a result of the current state of rampant PR stunts and product revivals, not everyone is buying the news, though.

With just a few weeks left in February, Klondike announced a partnership with Taco Bell, which had notably discontinued their fan-favorite Mexican Pizza in 2020 before bringing it back this year to rampant success – to make Choco Tacos available at 20 of its locations across the country.

Is there any chance that the Choco Taco will return in the near future? In order to find out what the future holds, we will have to wait and see what happens. At the moment, strawberry shortcake bars are all over the place, and they are in a boom right now.

