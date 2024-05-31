Boeing Unveils Manufacturing Quality and Safety Improvement Plan

(CTN News) – Boeing officials detailed their strategy to enhance manufacturing quality and safety in a three-hour meeting on Thursday with federal officials, who will uphold restrictions imposed on the company following a fuselage panel blowout on one of its jetliners in January.

According to Federal Aviation Administration chief Mike Whitaker, the plan is extensive and involves fostering a culture where Boeing employees are encouraged to report safety concerns.

“This is a blueprint for a new approach for Boeing’s operations,” Whitaker informed reporters after the meeting. “Boeing has laid out their roadmap, and now they need to implement it.”

Neither the FAA nor Boeing disclosed the specifics of the company’s plan. Boeing CEO David Calhoun, who announced his intention to step down by year’s end in response to the blowout incident during an Alaska Airlines flight, indicated that the plan was developed based on feedback from employees, the FAA, airlines, and independent experts.

Boeing’s Recent Incident

“Many of these actions are already in progress, and our team is dedicated to implementing each aspect of the plan,” stated Calhoun, who is set to depart at year’s end, in a released statement.

Stephanie Pope, a potential successor to Calhoun and recently appointed as chief operating officer and chief executive of Boeing’s commercial airplanes division, commented that the plan aims to enhance employee training, streamline manufacturing, “eliminate defects at the source, and foster a culture of safety and quality.”

The January 5 blowout incident of a door plug on a relatively new Alaska Airlines Boeing 737 Max 9 over Oregon did not result in any injuries. Investigators determined that bolts crucial for securing the panel were missing following a repair at a Boeing factory.

This incident further tarnished Boeing’s reputation, prompting both civil and criminal investigations and leading Whitaker to commission the report Boeing presented on Thursday.

FAA Maintains Restrictions on Boeing 737 Max Production

Whitaker emphasized his desire for Boeing to develop a thorough, detailed plan that improves manufacturing processes, quality, and safety management, while also encouraging employees to voice safety concerns.

“These are all components of the plan,” Whitaker affirmed.

However, Whitaker stated that the FAA will maintain its restrictions on production of the 737 Max, Boeing’s top-selling aircraft, and will continue to require approval for each aircraft that rolls off the assembly line.

He added that the FAA will also uphold a “significant increase” in safety inspectors at Boeing’s plants and at Spirit AeroSystems, a key supplier.

Boeing’s recent issues could potentially lead to criminal charges related to the fatal crashes of two Max jetliners in 2018 and 2019.

The Justice Department announced two weeks ago that Boeing breached terms of a 2021 settlement that allowed it to avoid prosecution for fraud. The charge was based on allegations that the company misled regulators about a flight-control system implicated in the crashes.

Whistleblowers have accused Boeing of taking shortcuts that jeopardize passenger safety, an allegation that Boeing has disputed. A panel convened by the FAA before the blowout incident identified deficiencies in Boeing’s safety culture.

Boeing’s Recent Challenges and Commitment to Improvement

Most of the recent issues have centered around the 737 Max, but Boeing and Spirit AeroSystems have also faced challenges with manufacturing flaws on the larger 787 Dreamliner.

Boeing has encountered setbacks on other projects such as its Starliner space capsule, a military refueling tanker, and new Air Force One jets.

Boeing officials have committed to rebuilding trust with regulators and the public. Falling behind Airbus, Boeing has struggled with production delays that have impacted cash flow.

The company is addressing “traveled work” — assembly tasks performed out of sequence — and is closely monitoring Spirit AeroSystems to prevent the shipment of defective fuselages to Boeing.

The plane that experienced the door-plug blowout was undergoing repairs due to damaged rivets when it arrived at a Boeing facility from Spirit.