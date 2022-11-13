Connect with us

Bitcoin: Why Is Shell Using Full Power?
Disney CEO Chapek Bleeds The Company

FTX-Like Situations Should Be Avoided By Regulating Cryptocurrency Markets

US Says Elizabeth Holmes Should Get 15 Years For Fraud

India to Continue Buying as Much Russian Oil as it Wants, outside the price cap, Janet Yellen Says

Craft Beer Makers and Brew Pubs Winners in Thailand's New Liquor Laws

FTX: Giant Crypto Exchange Collapses, Files for Bankruptcy

Eli Lilly Dives After Fake Twitter Account Promises Free Insulin; Novo Nordisk, Sanofi Follow

Student Loan Forgiveness Plan In Jeopardy After Court Rules It Illegal: Key Takeaways

KFC Apologizes For Its App Alert Urging Kristallnacht Orders

Dollar Slides, CPI Data Suggests US Fed Could Slow Pace Of Interest Rate hikes

San Diego's Topgolf Plans To Open Two New Locations

Unprofitable Amazon Businesses Will Be Reviewed As Part Of a Cost-Cutting Initiative

An ICON And Lennar Community Is 3D Printed

Hire the Right Team for Your IT Companies With an Offshore Dedicated Team

US Consumer Inflation Dropped To 7.7% Over Last Year.

On Veterans Day 2022, Will Banks Be Open?

Cathay Pacific Has Appointed Ronald Lam As its New CEO

Musk - A Little Bird Tweeted me

CFO Of Tyson Foods Arrested After Drunken Entry

Bitcoin: Why Is Shell Using Full Power?

(CTN News) – While cryptocurrency prices are declining this year, the adoption of crypto assets, in particular Bitcoin, does not seem to be affected.

An oil and gas company, Shell, has signed a two-year agreement to sponsor the Conferences in 2023 and 2024.

Shell Group is investing heavily in Bitcoin

Shell plans to increase the energy efficiency of  mining by utilizing its lubricant and cooling solutions. In an interview on this development, Shell Lubricants’ immersion cooling lead, Darin Gonzalez, stated that Shell Lubricants wanted to offer customers alternatives to reducing their carbon footprint.

The addition of Shell to the mining sector could prove to be a positive development for Bitcoin. Added to the list of companies showing interest in and the entire cryptocurrency market, Shell has entered the cryptocurrency space. Shell, one of the conference’s sponsors, could be a major driving force in the adoption of Bitcoin.

Miami hosts the Conference, a cryptocurrency conference and music festival. This four-day event brings together experts from across the industry, investors, and enthusiasts to participate in open-forum discussions regarding bitcoin and the cryptocurrency market.

Bitcoin mining is being studied by oil and gas companies

In addition, Gonzalez stated that Shell Immersion Cooling Fluid S5 X would be one of the solutions that will be implemented. This system is designed to reduce energy costs and emissions by combining high cooling efficiency, flow behavior, and excellent thermodynamic properties.

Using immersion cooling solutions to support its data centers is not the first time Shell has explored this possibility. According to a recent release by the oil and gas company, mining data centers consume 1% of the energy consumed globally. A third of this amount was attributed to cooling solutions.

The addition of Shell to the  mining sector could prove to be a positive development for. Adding to the list of companies showing interest in and the entire cryptocurrency market, Shell has entered the cryptocurrency space. Shell, one of the conference’s sponsors, could be a major driving force in the adoption of Bitcoin.

Bitcoin Conference is an annual cryptocurrency conference and music festival held in Miami. This four-day event brings together experts from the crypto industry, investors, and enthusiasts for open panel discussions.

Companies involved in the oil and gas industry are studying Bitcoin mining

The Shell oil company is not the only giant oil company that has expressed an interest in mining. Currently, Duke Energy Corporation, the second-largest U.S. energy company, is showing interest in mining.

According to Justin Orkney, chief analyst at Duke Energy, the company has launched a study investigating the demand for, and is seeking partnerships with miners who are part of the Duke DR program.

