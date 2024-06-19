(CTN News) – Due to worries about the current status of the Bitcoin global economy and a drop in summer liquidity, the whole cryptocurrency market, including Bitcoin, saw a decline on Tuesday.

These two elements working together resulted in this situation. All of these other factors contributed to the decline. For the first time since May 16th, when it peaked, the price of bitcoin has dropped below $65,000. It has never done so before, until now.

According to Coin Metrics, there has been a 3% decrease in the price of Bitcoin, which has now dropped to $64,680.44 USD. This represents a significant decrease from the prior figure.

The price fell significantly, hitting a low of $64,347.91 in the early hours of the morning. Ether was trading at $3,401.37 at the time this article was written, a 4% drop from its prior price.

There were certain coins that saw value decreases that were considerably more substantial than those mentioned above. The value of Solana’s SOL token decreased by 7%, Dogecoin’s value decreased by 11%, and Ripple’s XRP had a declining value of 6%. These decreases happened all at once.

“Bitcoin traders who are unhappy with the economy or markets,

They often sell at a discount to minimise their losses or exit riskier positions while they wait for uncertainty to clear up,” Marko Jurina, the CEO of Jumper.

Exchange, which enables users to exchange and bridge cryptocurrencies across blockchain networks through a decentralised exchange (DEX). Using Jumper.

Exchange, users can trade currency between blockchain networks. The Jumper. Exchange platform allows users to trade cryptocurrency and transfer it between blockchain networks.

“It is likely that one of these situations is manifesting right now.”

“You could say that.” Due to the fact that summertime market liquidity is reduced, geopolitical crises are not even close to being resolved, and global economic conditions are becoming worse. Because of the perfect storm that is currently occurring, it is quite likely that movements will be parabolic in one direction or another, at least for the upcoming few months.

Currently, the storm is causing Bitcoin to rise.

The reason for this is that a Bitcoin significant portion of the population will be unable to report to work during the Christmas season and the period that the US presidential election is being held.

The revelation of depressing retail sales statistics for the month of May in the United States caused a 0.1% decrease in the largely technology-weighted Nasdaq Composite, even if the broad market S&P 500 stayed mostly stable.

The data wasn’t released to the public until the Nasdaq Composite had already dropped by 0.1%. The share price of MicroStrategy dropped by one percent, and the price of Coinbase plummeted by three percent. These two declines happened at the same time.

Following its peak price of $73,797.68 on March 14, Bitcoin has been struggling to break beyond the crucial $70,000 mark.

Ever since the cryptocurrency hit its all-time high, this has been the situation. The last time the level was measured was at the beginning of June, when it was last assessed. The reduction from one month to the next is 4%, as opposed to the 9% decline that happens between one quarter and the next.

Crypto Quant believes that the decline in the price of the cryptocurrency bitcoin may be contained, even though there isn’t much indication of bullish momentum at present. This is in spite of the fact that there isn’t much evidence of bullish momentum right now.

Based on information recorded on the blockchain, it seems that traders have been selling off their holdings ever since bitcoin passed the $70,000 mark in late May, and they are still not buying. Even though they were able to decrease their holdings, this remains the situation. This is the situation despite the fact that they have been trading.

