Bitcoin Exchange In Japan Lost $300 Million Due To a Security Breach

(CTN News) – Following what it referred to as “an unauthorised leak” from its digital cryptocurrency wallet, DMM Bitcoin, a cryptocurrency exchange that has its headquarters in Japan, reported that it had lost bitcoins with a value of approximately $300 million.

The “unauthorised leak” was discovered on Friday at roughly 13:26 (04:26 GMT), and the corporation issued a statement in which it stated, “We are still investigating details of the damages we have sustained.” The statement was issued after the “unauthorised leak” was discovered.

As indicated in the statement published by the exchange, “We have already taken measures to prevent the unauthorised leak, but we have also implemented restrictions on the use of some services in order to ensure additional safety.”

Despite the fact that DMM Bitcoin did not provide any details concerning the “leak,” Chainalysis, a global organization that specializes in the investigation of cryptocurrencies, declared that it was one of the most notable cases of a bitcoin hack.

“Today’s hack of Japanese exchange DMM Bitcoin for $305 million worth of bitcoin is the biggest hack since December 2022 and the seventh largest crypto hack ever,” Chainalysis wrote in a post on social networking site X.

According to DMM Bitcoin, the approximate value of the “leak” was around 48.2 billion yen, which is equivalent to 300 million USD.

This is equivalent to 4,502.9 grams when represented in terms of bitcoins instead of other currencies.

According to a statement that was published by the firm, “Bitcoin (BTC) deposits will be fully guaranteed” for each and every one of the consumers of the organization. It was with the support of the collective enterprises that are linked with the company that this was made feasible.

According to reports, the Financial Services Agency of Japan has issued an order to the company, requesting that they investigate the source of the incident and protect their customers from any potential damages that may manifest as a result of it.

This particular piece of information was reported in an article that was published in the Nikkei, which is a business newspaper. During this time period, the police have initiated the inquiry into the incident that has been going on.

Although the number of people who use cryptocurrencies is growing, there has been a long history of controversies and surprise price decreases concerning these digital assets. Despite this, the number of people who use cryptocurrencies is growing.

During the year 2014, a group of criminals infiltrated the cryptocurrency exchange known as Mt. Gox, which is situated in the country of Japan. The theft of 850,000 bitcoins occurred as a direct consequence of their conduct. For the purpose of appraisal, it was estimated that it was worth approximately 470 million dollars during that time period.

Additionally, in the year 2018, a hacker got access to Coincheck, a Japanese exchange, and stole cryptocurrency transactions that were worth more than $500 million. This occurred in the year 2018.

