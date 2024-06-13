The Binance Exchange Now Offers Notcoin And Dogwifhat Trading Pairs

(CTN News) – Notcoin (NOT) and Dogwifhat (WIF) now have trading pairs on Binance, increasing the variety of trading tools available to customers.

Starting tomorrow, the exchange rate for Dogwifhat will be the Euro (EUR), while the conversion rate for Notcoin will be the Brazilian Real (BRL). The two modifications go into effect right now.

In addition to the other trading pairs that were already accessible, Binance has added Notcoin and Dogwifhat to its list of trading options. Originally, Notcoin was designed as a TONNE blockchain-powered Telegram game.

The reason behind Notcoin’s unexpected rise to prominence following its creation was the tap-to-earn mining algorithm. Although it was first met with mistrust, it has subsequently grown to the point where it currently has a $1 billion trading volume and a market value of $1.8 billion. Compared to its original appearance, this is a huge rise.

Another funny coin that has done amazingly well is the Dogwifhat token, which features a Shiba Inu dog wearing a hat. The Solana cryptocurrency serves as the foundation for the Dogwifhat token.

Dogwifhat went on sale in November of 2023, and soon after it was made available for purchase, its price shot up from zero to four dollars and twelve cents. At present, the coin’s market capitalization is at $2.76 billion, with a $500 million trading volume.

The volume of transactions is $500 million at the time. These new pairs, which can be traded in euros and Brazilian reals, highlight the usefulness of tokens in the market because they provide traders with simplicity and liquidity. This is so that traders can transact in both currencies thanks to tokens.

By including well-known tokens like Notcoin and Dogwifhat on its platform, Binance hopes to improve trade volume and, eventually, its revenue from trading fees.

These pairs show that Binance has made an attempt to expand its platform and give users a better trading environment. The outcomes displayed above are the outcome of these efforts. Apart from the recently created trading pairs,

Also, Binance is launching a trading bot for Dogwifhat and Notcoin.

Here is where you may find out more details about this service. These bots will also improve the trading experience by providing clients with automated trading choices that will help them better manage their transactions. The whole trading experience will be enhanced as a consequence.

However, due to various geographical limitations, dealers from a number of countries, including the United States, Canada, and the Netherlands, are unable to trade these combinations.

Users are not allowed to trade these new trade pairings until their accounts have been validated. By taking this action, the platform’s security for trading activities as well as its adherence to regulatory requirements would both increase. With the implementation of these clauses, Binance hopes to guarantee that its trading platform is both legally compliant and safe.

The price of dogweed has increased by eleven percent.

Since the news was released and the statement was made public, the market has responded well to the announcement. Right now, it’s going for $2.75, which is 11% more than what WIF was selling for previously.

The fact that the price of WIF has increased yet the trading volume for the cryptocurrency has dropped by 6.09% suggests that the market may be in a bearish trend. The WIF market is characterised by volatility, as evidenced by traders’ identification of resistance at $2.90 and support at $2.42. These two tiers are situated at an identical cost.

NOT is now trading for $0.018558, up more than twenty percent from its previous price. This is consistent with the previous illustration.

The entire value of Notcoin has varied over that time, peaking at $0.015 and falling to $0.01905, respectively. These price fluctuations are a reflection of the market’s response to Binance’s news as well as the growing interest in these tokens generally.

