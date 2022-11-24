Balenciaga Apologizes For Children Holding Bondage Bears In Ads

(CTN News) – Luxury fashion house Balenciaga has apologized for featuring children cuddling teddy bears dressed in bondage gear in its latest advertising campaign.

Photographed by Gabriele Galimberti, the images linked to the Balenciaga Gift Shop campaign featured young children dressed in Balenciaga Kids.

This campaign is an extension of the artist’s series Toy Stories. This is an exploration of what people collect and receive as gifts, according to the original press release issued last week.

As stated in the original press release, the line includes “dozens of brand-new items ranging from homeware, petwear, and scents, as well as everyday items and limited-edition collectibles.”

In response to the photographs, which featured young children with plush teddy bear bags wearing outfits that appeared to be inspired by BDSM, there was an outcry on social media. An empty wine glass is seen in the hands of one child.

In one Twitter comment, a user stated, “Balenciaga may have apologized for the campaign, but we all know that it got past the highest levels of approval.” This is a publicity strategy, trying to gain attention with controversial content. I do not accept their apology and will never do so. Sexualizing children is NEVER acceptable.”

Upon removing the campaign, the company posted an apology on its Instagram page on Tuesday.

It was stated in the statement that “we sincerely apologize for any offense that our holiday campaign may have caused.”

Our plush bear bags should not have been featured with children in this campaign. We have removed the campaign from all social media outlets immediately.”

CNN quoted photographer Galimberti as saying that he had no control over the direction and shooting of the campaign.

Balenciaga’s choice is not mine to comment on, but I must highlight that I have no right to choose the products, the models, or the combination of these.

My sole responsibility as a photographer was to light and photograph the given scene in a manner consistent with my signature style.

The photographer does not direct the campaign or the shooting as is usual.”

“I suspect that any individual prone to pedophilia searches on the web and has easy access to images that are completely different than mine, completely explicit in their awful content, and completely different from mine. Lynchings such as these are addressed against wrong targets, and distract from the real problem, criminals.”

Our Balenciaga mission is to ensure the safety of children

In a subsequent statement published on Instagram, Balenciaga apologized for displaying “unsettling documents” in a separate campaign, referring to court documents related to child pornography laws.

Our company apologizes for displaying unsettling documents in our campaign. We have taken legal action against the parties responsible for creating the set and including unapproved items in our Spring 23 campaign photoshoot.

There is no place for abuse of children in any form. We stand for children’s safety and well-being.”

Galimberti has stated that he has “no connection” to the photo depicting a Supreme Court document.

A series of antisemitic posts and controversial comments by Kanye West led Balenciaga to cut ties with him just last month.

