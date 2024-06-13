Amazon’s AWS To Open New Infrastructure Region In Taiwan

(CTN News) – A statement issued by Amazon AWS Web Services on Wednesday stated that it intends to construct an infrastructure area in Taiwan by the beginning of 2025 as the cloud computing subsidiary of the American technology giant. In order to fulfil the “high demand for cloud services” in the Asia-Pacific area, this would be conducted in order to fulfil the need.

According to Prasad Kalyanaraman, vice president of infrastructure services at Amazon Web Services (AWS), the new AWS region in Taiwan will make it possible for businesses to utilise cloud computing and “build with AWS technologies like compute, storage, databases, analytics, machine learning, and artificial intelligence.” This is the statement made by Prasad Kalyanaraman.

An Amazon Web Services region is the geographical location of a cluster of data centres that are owned and operated by Amazon Web Services.

In the new AWS region, there will be three availability zones.

These three availability zones will be added to the existing 105 availability zones that Amazon Web Services (AWS) has in place in 33 geographical areas all over the world, as stated by the firm.

An availability zone is a geographically distinct and geographically isolated area that comprises one or more data centres that are equipped with independent power, cooling, and physical protection. This area is also known as a “data centre availability zone.”

“a greater choice for running their applications and serving end users from data centres located in Taiwan,” according to Amazon Web Services (AWS), it will provide developers, startups and companies, non-profit organisations, and institutions involved in education, entertainment, and financial services with the ability to run their applications from Taiwan.

This will ensure that customers who wish to maintain their content in Taiwan are able to do so without any constraints.

As stated in the statement, the cloud service provider is also planning to make investments in Taiwan totaling billions of dollars over the course of the next fifteen years.

A month after Amazon Web Services (AWS) made the statement that it would invest an additional $9 billion into Singapore over the next five years in order to expand its cloud infrastructure and services in the country, the most recent development has finally taken place. This occurred in order to increase the amount of cloud infrastructure and services that are available in Singapore.

In March of the previous year, Amazon Web Services (AWS) announced that it would invest a minimum of six billion dollars by the year 2037 in a new region in Malaysia. Following the announcement made by the corporation in October 2022 that it intended to establish a region in Thailand with an investment of $5 billion spread out over a period of 15 years, this occurrence has taken place.

AWS established a region in Jakarta, the capital of Indonesia, in December 2021.

Additionally, major digital giants like Microsoft and Google have been investing billions of dollars in the Asia-Pacific region. These investments have been provided by the region.

A month ago, Google made the news that it will develop its first data centre and cloud region in Malaysia, as well as invest $2 billion in the country. Additionally, the company will construct its first data centre in Malaysia.

Microsoft has stated that it will raise its investments in artificial intelligence (AI) and cloud computing in a number of countries, including Malaysia, Thailand, and Indonesia. This move is part of the company’s drive to grow its position in Southeast Asia.

The findings of Synergy Research Group indicate that during the first three months of this year, Amazon Web Services (AWS) emerged as the dominating competitor in the market for cloud infrastructure services. AWS captured a market share of 31% during this time period. Following closely behind in second position was Microsoft Azure, followed by Amazon Web Services (AWS).

SEE ALSO:

UBS Impact Investing Boss Leaves After Credit Suisse Merger